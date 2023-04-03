Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announces crackdown on lobbying at Parliament

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins plans a crackdown on lobbying at Parliament, including removing swipe card access for lobbyists.

Hipkins is also calling on third-party lobbyists to develop a voluntary code of conduct. The Cabinet manual would also be updated to make it clear that ministers’ decisions should not be influenced by the prospect or expectation of future employment with a particular organisation or sector.

“New Zealand is an outlier internationally in our regulation of lobbying,” he said.

Lobbyists’ swipe cards for Parliament will be cancelled to better regulate their access to politicians, Hipkins said. This includes business, non-government sector and union representatives.

READ MORE:

* Timeline: The events that cost Stuart Nash his career, and how they unfolded

* Chris Hipkins says it was 'a cock up', not 'a conspiracy', to overlook Stuart Nash donor emails

* PM Chris Hipkins faces pressure to answer questions over Stuart Nash scandal



As a longer-term measure, Hipkins has commissioned “a major piece of work” to look at policy options for regulating lobbying activities.

“To do it well will require considerable work and consultation and I anticipate the advice coming back in 2024,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced measures to tighten up rules around lobbyists in Parliament.

The announcement comes after embattled MP Stuart Nash announced he was leaving politics. Nash was first stripped of his police portfolio and then Hipkins on Tuesday sacked him from Cabinet for a series of missteps and mishandling an OIA.

In 2020, Nash emailed two donors the details of confidential Cabinet discussions, a clear breach of the Cabinet manual. The scandal has put the role of the OIA and lobbyists in the spotlight and sparked an investigation into Nash to ensure there were no other Cabinet breaches.

National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said her party supports the Government’s plans but would like to see it go further and include a 12-month stand-down period between Parliament and lobbying.

However, ACT Party leader David Seymour said it could make lobbying an even murkier profession.

“I’m pleased to see that you don’t have special treatment and access for some people based on swipe cards. That’s always been wrong,” he said.

“But I just make the point: the more complex rules you introduce – even just the need for a swipe card that some people have and some don’t – the easier you make it for professional lobbyists to get access and the harder you make it for the average person.”