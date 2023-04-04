A short history of Ben Bell's Gore mayoralty

Ben Bell was sworn in as mayor of Gore in November, becoming New Zealand’s youngest ever mayor.

At the age of 23, Ben Bell became New Zealand’s youngest mayor when he won the top job in Gore. It's been a controversial ride since then, with resignations, mediations and closed-door meetings. Rachael Kelly takes a look back at Bell’s political career so far.

August 2022 – Bell announced he is standing for the mayoralty on his own Team Hokonui ticket, against incumbent mayor Tracy Hicks, who was seeking his seventh term. Bell said he wanted Gore to get ‘’back to basics’’ and campaigned on fixing rural roads, water infrastructure, and promoting recycling. Also standing on the Team Hokonui ticket were radio broadcaster Robert McKenzie, internet provider company owner Joe Stringer, and businesswoman Janeen Reti.

Stuff Ben Bell, left, and incumbent Tracy Hicks, both ran for the Gore mayoralty.

September 2022

Bell and Hicks clash over a Team Hokonui meeting about flooding in Mataura, which was held on Memorial Day to mark Queen Elizabeth’s death. Hicks says the meeting is ‘’disrespectful and dangerous.’’ The meeting is later moved to a different day.

October 2022

Bell and Hicks clash again, this time over the council’s decision to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss significant funding decisions two days before polling closes.

On polling day, the mayoralty is too close to call. A day later, Bell has a narrow lead, but it will be several days before the results are known.

STUFF Ben Bell reacts after being elected as New Zealand's youngest mayor. He will lead the Gore District.

On October 17, Bell wins the mayoralty with 2371 votes, but celebrations are short-lived after Hicks applies for a recount after losing by eight votes.

Four days later, it is revealed Bell’s mother, Rebecca Tayler​, was involved in a lengthy employment matter with the council. She was employed as the council’s general manager, regulatory and community services on October 5, 2020. She said her role was disestablished on April 14, 2022. She said she was then engaged for some short-term project work for the council until July 30, 2022, before moving on to other opportunities. In November, Parry reveals the council spent $300,000 in legal fees on the employment matter.

November

A district court judge declines Hick’s application for a recount, and Bell is confirmed as mayor on November 2. He says he has not heard from council CEO Stephen Parry, but Parry later provides his phone log to show he called Bell, but the call was not answered. The statutory meeting to swear in the new council is postponed, with Bell saying he was not told about it.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell and former Mayer Tracy Hicks at the Gore District Council statutory meeting.

One week later, Bell is sworn in as mayor of Gore. On November 18, Bell announces his governance structure of six committees and five portfolios. Experienced councillor Bret Highsted is not appointed to any committees, and says he is “not prepared to place myself or my family, who have been part of this district for four generations, at any risk of retaliation from the mayor.”

Gore mayor Ben Bell after the Gore District Council statutory meeting

Bell chairs his first council meeting on November 23. His request for the council to employ a personal assistant for him is voted down, with Cr Highsted calling it a ‘’vanity project.’’ Bell agrees to pay all of his personal executive assistant Shanna Crosbie’s costs associated with a trip to Wellington, after discussions with councillors and council staff. Costs for the trip, which included flights, costs for a flight change, accommodation at the James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor, and hotel parking were $4584. The council puts a hold on appointing councillors to committees until its meeting in December.

Bell goes on leave the following day after seven councillors sign a requisition requesting councillor Stewart MacDonell be removed from the position of deputy mayor of the council.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district councillors Glenys Dickson, top left, Bronwyn Reid, Joe Stringer, Richard McPhail, Paul McPhail, bottom left, Neville Phillips and Bret Highsted have signed a requisition requesting councillor Stewart MacDonell be removed from the position of deputy mayor of the council.

On November 25, councillors Bret Highsted, Neville Phillips and Cr Bronwyn Reid boycott a councillor’s retreat in Cromwell. Cr Richard McPhail left before it began. The retreat was organised by Bell’s executive assistant, Shanna Crosbie. The retreat cost nearly $7000.

Four days later, on November 29, council chief executive Stephen Parry confirms Bell’s proposed governance structure of six committees and five portfolios would cost the council $300,000 a year to run. On the same day, Bell returns to work and says he’s not backing away from the decisions he’s made so far.

Kavinda Kerath/Stuff Gore District mayor Ben Bell and now former deputy Mayor Cr Stewart MacDonell

December

Council meets behind closed doors on December 1 to discuss its governance structure. At the meeting, Cr Stewart McDonell tenders his resignation as deputy mayor.

Concerns about Bell’s behaviour are escalating, with Gore District Council’s senior management team saying on December 10 it’s “taking a toll on staff’s mental well-being and health”. Six councillors have written to the acting chief executive citing a potential employment issue, the council’s senior management team wrote to Bell with concerns about his management style, and another councillor claims Bell has attacked his integrity. Bell and chief executive Stephen Parry enter mediation in the weeks before Christmas.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Cr Keith Hovell was sworn in as Bell’s second deputy mayor

First-time councillor Keith Hovell is sworn in as deputy mayor on December 13. The mayor and all councillors are appointed to all of the council’s committees after the proposed draft governance structure was adopted.

January

Costs for Hick’s and Bell’s mayoral campaign expenses are finally revealed on January 9, showing they each spent more than $10,000. Hicks received a $5000 donation from Southland businessman Inky Tulloch.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Stuff catches up with New Zealand's youngest mayor, Ben Bell, who lives in Gore.

February

At the monthly council meeting on February 14, Bell says he is uncomfortable with all councillors being on all committees – a structure the council voted on after his first proposed governance structure failed to gain traction. Bell proposes that councillors should be able to opt out of some committees – and he had prepared a list of which councillors he thought should be on each committee.

Bell steps away from supporting protest action on February 20 against proposed cuts to Dunedin’s new hospital, saying he wants to protect Gore Hospital.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district mayor Ben Bell and councillors.

The council’s governance structure is put in place at an extraordinary meeting the next day. Several days later, on February 23, Bell swats away rumours that he’s gay after Hick’s former election social media manager shares a photo of him from his private Instagram account. Hicks distances himself from the rumours saying the photo was circulated after the election.

March

Bell says he is ‘’frustrated’’ at the slow progress the council is making on a decision whether to build a bridge across the Mataura River.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bell and Parry entered mediation prior to Christmas. In March, Parry said his relationship with the mayor was ‘’very strained.’’

The council holds an extraordinary meeting on March 28 to discuss issues between Bell and Parry. The council unanimously agrees to appoint a councillor to act as an intermediary between the mayor and CEO for governance and relevant operational matters. Bell later reveals he walked out of the meeting.

Just two days later, Parry says his working relationship with Bell is ‘’very strained.’’ The next day, on March 31, it is revealed that councillors discussed a vote of no confidence in the mayor at the extraordinary meeting, but no vote went ahead. Councillors approached by Stuff say they support the mayor and the chief executive.

April 3

Highsted resigns from council, saying that since last year’s election, he had found the council environment “highly stressful and the levels of anxiety unsustainable”.