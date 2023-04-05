Jacinda Ardern readies to go quietly into the political night

ANALYSIS: Jacinda Ardern will rise to give her valedictory speech in Parliament at 5.30 tonight, before going quietly into the political night.

Deciding not to give any interviews to the Parliamentary press gallery, Ardern did give a couple of exit interviews with Auckland-based TV news stations ahead of her farewell speech this evening.

The legacy she leaves is a mixed one: internationally, she excelled, putting New Zealand on the map and being a visible, effective and popular international leader. She gave masterclasses in political leadership after the Christchurch mosque attacks and in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her work after the March 15 shootings and subsequent pursuit of trying to purge the world of online extremism was laudable and it is appropriate she becomes the Government’s (non-paid) Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went to Caucus this morning after a lengthy final interview with a TV station.

But domestically, outside those events, Ardern’s legacy is more ambiguous.

Labour has steadily ratcheted up government payments, including the main benefits, undoing what it sees as the original sin of post-Rogernomics New Zealand: the mother of all budgets, delivered by Ruth Richardson.

There have been some significant reforms that will be long-lived, such as the Zero Carbon Act and associated institutional architecture to drive down climate emissions. Cobbled together and passed with a Labour/NZ First/Greens government, this was no small achievement. Keeping that Government together and functioning over a full term with two smaller parties that mutually loathed each other was also a significant feat.

She also set up a reporting system for child poverty, although it only reduced that type of poverty modestly, before stalling this year. Paid parental leave was expanded. Gun reform followed the Christchurch terror attacks.

But a different kind of politics it has not been. In the end, Ardern faced the same fate as most politicians. During 2022 she slowly appeared to lose a public tired of Covid, tired of the kindness which it had once admired and tired of her. The cost of living pressures became the main thing. The greatest parting gift that she bequeathed the Labour Party was new leadership in the form of Chris Hipkins.

Ardern clearly knew what many of her colleagues didn’t dare to consider – that the hero who had plucked them out of the depths of Opposition despair to catapult them to power through a deal with NZ First, then turning that into an historic majority win, might now be on the nose with punters.

Ultimately her sharp and empathetic communications skills were dulled with time, pressure and repetition and ended up being rambling, tired and a bit preachy. Her authenticity gave way towards being rote and by the end of last year, she seemed most at ease during foreign trips where she was freed of the grinding reality of a cost-of-living crunch back home as well as the economic hangover from the pandemic.

The amount of vitriol she received as prime minister should also not pass without a mention. While claims she was hounded out of office are overblown, she did have to put up with a level of abuse that other PMs have not had to. And they often seemed to revolve around the fact that she was a young female leader. She received many threats, her security detail was beefed up. Since Chris Hipkins took over, the heat seems to have come out of things which is good, but also depressing at the same time.

While still a formidable campaigner she clearly didn’t have the energy to continue. She also knew that she was not capable of winning the sort of election that Labour will have to fight in order to beat Christopher Luxon’s National party. This election will be a ding-dong battle of ideologies and will most likely be negative, with both major parties trying to paint the other as incompetent and dangerous. For Ardern, a politician who didn't really do negative, it wouldn't have worked for Labour.

Economically, Labour under Ardern did not fix any of the underlying economic issues facing the nation, namely productivity or the nation’s infrastructure deficit. Poor productivity has plagued successive Governments and Ardern’s was no exception. The show has remained on the road, spending is up but so is revenue and that’s about it.

And the failure of much of Ardern’s legacy has been shown up in the policies that Hipkins either has or is going to ditch. The RNZ-TVNZ merger to create a big public broadcaster which was pursued in one form or other since 2017 has died, Three Waters will likely also be gutted. Social insurance is gone. Immigration remains a mess as does health. Housing and inequality have not improved, and house prices are higher.

The inability to get the public service to bend to its will in matters outside of Covid-19 was also a hallmark of Ardern's government and presents a much bigger problem for Labour movement and the political left. If the raison d'être of the left is to harness the power of the state to make what it views as positive change, and it cannot get the machinery of the state ot work to achieve its ends, how effective can it ever be?

This problem manifested itself in several areas, not least of which was in light rail in Auckland and the hospital in Dunedin which seemed to be constantly pushed back.

Many of these problems are not especially unique to Ardern’s tenure, but underline how difficult it is to run a transformational Government, especially one brutally interrupted by a global pandemic.

But Ardern’s real legacy is in leadership and how to exercise power. The ability of her government to literally shut down most of the country in peacetime, subsidise much of the economy and still maintain relative social harmony was quite remarkable. While the overall management of Covid-19 is easy to criticise in hindsight, but New Zealand was one of many nations that, fearing hospital systems would be overrun, resorted to lockdowns and draconian laws.

The fact that the moves were popular and helped propel Ardern to leading a majority Labour Government, thought a virtual impossibility under MMP, underscores this. She and her government were rewarded for their moves and she saw off three National Party leaders.

It was the messy post-Covid world that Ardern and her front bench struggled with politically. A world in which marshalling the political resources of the Government and the real-life clout of the state behind the single goal of elimination was no longer tenable. The way the vaccine mandates were handled given their short duration must be, with benefit of hindsight, considered a mistake. Driving vaccine rates up was good policy, but doing so in the way the Government did set the mood music for the appalling occupation of Parliament and subsequent riot.

A person of manners, Ardern was someone who gave her all. She is a genuinely empathetic person, who did what she thought was right, even if this led her to often be clearly frustrated with the fact that some of her best intentions did not translate into policy wins.

And in the end, as she said in January, she was just done. She disappeared off the political radar after announcing her resignation, and left her successor to it.

She is a class act. It is highly unlikely that she suffer from relevance deprivation syndrome or will pop up in media giving gratuitous advice or criticism to Hipkins or Luxon if he becomes Prime Minister in October.

She will bow out today, loved by many, loathed by some. And while historians will write the longer history, she will be remembered for leadership in truly extraordinary times.

We wish her well.