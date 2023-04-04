Guidance on Covid, isolation periods coming in 'one or two weeks' - health minister

The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work? (Video first published October 2021)

The latest guidance on Covid-19 can be expected in the coming weeks, including any changes to the seven-day isolation period, the health minister says.

As part of the Government’s regular review of Covid-19 settings, Cabinet considers advice from health officials and looks at isolation periods.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said on Tuesday that any decisions made on the advice would be one or two weeks away.

“Every time we get that through Cabinet we reconsider the isolation period.”

Verrall said they look at the pressure acute demand is putting on the health system, the views of vulnerable people and their health status, and the epidemiology of Covid.

Monique Ford/Stuff Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says decisions around Covid-19 guidance will be announced in the coming weeks.

Asked if any of those areas had changed dramatically since the last review, Verall said, “not substantially, no”.

Covid positive New Zealanders need to isolate for seven days, with day zero being the day their symptoms started or when they tested positive for Covid-19.

As of April 2, there had been 12,202​ new cases of Covid-19 reported across New Zealand in the past week.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 220​ people in hospital with Covid-19 – nine​ of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins receiving the new Covid-19 booster shot at the Queen St Medical Centre in Upper Hutt.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Verrall each got their Pfizer bivalent booster and flu shots at a mass vaccination event at Queen Street Medical in Upper Hutt on Saturday.

Verrall said Pharmac had 1.8 million flu vaccines. Last year only 1.2 million flu vaccinations were needed, so more people could be reached and given their flu vaccinations this year.

The new Pfizer bivalent booster had the same type of material that was in the original Covid vaccine, but covered all kinds of variants.

The booster was available to the public from Saturday – with anyone over 30 eligible, or anyone under 30 with a co-morbidity such as asthma.