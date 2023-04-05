Will New Zealand follow international trends on Covid isolation?

Currently anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is required to isolate for 7 days.

The upcoming review of Covid settings includes reconsidering the remaining seven-day isolation requirement, with a leading academic saying they would not be surprised if New Zealand followed international trends in relaxing or removing the restriction.

The latest guidance on Covid-19 would likely be released in the coming weeks, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said on Tuesday. As part of the Government’s regular review of Covid-19 settings, Cabinet considers advice from health officials and looks at isolation periods.

Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank said he would not be surprised to see the Government relax or remove rules around isolation periods.

“I think that is the direction of travel. A lot of countries have removed these sorts of requirements. I think it's probably going to happen sooner or later.”

Australia dropped its five-day mandatory isolation last October, except for workers in high risk settings who were unable to return to work for the five days.

Plank said even if the Government removed legal isolation requirements, people should not “go out coughing and spluttering over everyone”.

“We're talking about the legal requirements here. It doesn't change the fact it's really important for people if they're sick to stay home with Covid, flu or anything else.”

Anyone with Covid currently needs to isolate for seven days, with day zero being the day their symptoms started or when they tested positive for Covid-19.

Asked what information and evidence Cabinet was using to consider Covid isolation periods, Verrall said government would take public health official advice.

“They always look at the evidence in terms of the epidemiology of Covid locally, international guidance and... the impact on vulnerable people.”

“The role I take now as minister is to make sure that our experts have canvassed that data and then take into account their decisions plus their impact when we make when we make the decisions at Cabinet.”

In 2022, a study by Auckland University's Covid-19 Modelling group suggested a test-to-release approach with minimum and maximum isolation periods could significantly decrease onward transmission risk and decrease isolation time for many people.

Plank said he did not know whether government would consider bringing in test-to-release as a legal requirement, “but I certainly think it's a good idea that people have good information and access to good tools to manage their own risk”.

“They do give you a pretty good indication of whether you're infectious. To put it simply, if you’re getting a strong positive line on that RAT test, the chances are you're probably still infectious and so you probably still pose a risk of passing the virus on to other people.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The government is set to review Covid settings in the coming weeks. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins received his Covid booster over the weekend.

Verrall said on Tuesday that any decisions made on the advice would be one or two weeks away.

“Every time we get that through Cabinet we reconsider the isolation period.”

Verrall said they look at the pressure acute demand is putting on the health system, the views of vulnerable people and their health status, and the epidemiology of Covid.

Asked if any of those areas had changed dramatically since the last review, Verall said “not substantially, no”.

ACT leader David Seymour said Covid isolation periods “are way past the use by date”.

“They should have been test-to-release early a long time ago. Unfortunately, that's something that have held people back when they could be going free as soon as they've done a negative test.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said she would consider health advice before looking at any changes to isolation periods.

National’s Christopher Luxon said looking at isolation periods would be “something that we’d be open to considering once we see what the evidence is and what the advice from our medical fraternity is saying”.