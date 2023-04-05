Live: Jacinda Ardern delivers her valedictory speech to Parliament

The 40th prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, is delivering her final speech to Parliament at 5.30pm. It will be streamed live on Stuff at the top of this story.

Former prime ministers Helen Clark and Geoffrey Palmer​, as well as former minsters Annette​ King​ and Tracey Martin, joined a crowded debating chamber and public gallery to see Ardern’s valedictory speech.

Her partner Clarke Gayford, daughter Neve, and father Ross Ardern, as well as former staffers, also watched from the public gallery.

Ardern arrived wearing a korowai, with a wave to her whānau.​

Ardern resigned as prime minister in January, after five years leading Labour and the Government.

Since then, she’s been the MP for Mt Albert and has spent weeks sorting through papers, shipping off documents to the archives and memorabilia to Te Papa.

On Tuesday, she attended her final Labour caucus meeting and by Wednesday her portrait had been hung up alongside other former prime ministers in the Speaker’s hallway.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern’s portrait has been hung in Parliament’s hallway featuring former prime ministers.

When she departs Parliament, Ardern has two jobs lined up. She will volunteer as a special envoy for the Christchurch Call, reporting to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on the progress being made to counter violent extremism on social media.

She will also work alongside Price William, as a trustee of his climate change charity, the Earthshot Prize.

In interviews on Tuesday, Ardern said she believed her resignation would be good for the country.

“It did occur to me that my departure might just take a bit of heat out,” she told Newshub.

She acknowledged she had become a focal point for various tensions, although she said that was not her primary motivation for leaving. She discussed the threats and hate targetted at her, but said she believed it came from a very small number of people and said she had never felt unsafe.

“I knew I was a flashpoint for some people, and again that wasn’t the basis of my decision,” she told TVNZ. “Part of me did think, maybe we can just take a breath.”

1 NEWS John Campbell interviews former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the eve of her farewell speech in Parliament.

Ardern said she asked Hipkins, when he became prime minister, if she could continue to work on the Christchurch Call.

On Tuesday, he announced her appointment as a special envoy – and said she had declined to be paid to do the role.

Ardern launched the Christchurch Call summit alongside French president Emmanuel Macron in May 2019.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The day after the Christchurch massacre, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met Muslim community representatives gathered in a small classroom at a decommissioned school.

Throughout her tenure as prime minister, the March 15 attack had left the strongest impact on her, Ardern said.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand paid tribute to Ardern.

“After the horrific terrorist acts blew New Zealand and our Muslim community onto the global stage, Ms Ardern clearly identified with Muslim women by donning the hijab in solidarity with us as we mourned,” national coordinator Aliya Danzeisen said.

“This was a powerful act and statement, done at the time when other countries where banning Muslim women from wearing the headscarf in public.”

After leaving politics, Ardern said she would not be commenting on the decisions of any future prime minister.

She declined to discuss the Stuart Nash saga and avoided commenting on Hipkins’ policy purge.

On climate change and child poverty reduction, she said she was “optimistic” that the country was on track to real progress in reducing poverty and argued it was possible to be carbon-neutral by 2050.