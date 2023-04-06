Government still mulling inclusion of disability vehicles in clean car standard

The Clean Car Discount scheme was unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw on June 13.

The Government has been mulling for weeks whether to make changes to the inclusion of disability vehicles in the clean car standard.

The standard puts a fee on importing high-emissions vehicles, which critics fear could push up the price of cars for people with disabilities.

Almost a month ago, Transport Minister Wood said he was considering the issue and had asked for advice from officials.

Both the National and Green parties want the Government to exempt disability vehicles, which generally are heavier emitters, from the Clean Car Standard Scheme, which could cost importers thousands.

Motorsport cars already have an exemption.

Wood said it was something that “does bear looking at and I've said that we will do that”.

“With any of these issues, we want to make sure that we consider them carefully and that we don't undermine the purpose of the scheme, which is to encourage all importers to consider how they can source lower emission vehicles.

“But we are having a close look at it ... and I don't expect it to be too long before we can confirm whether or not we're able to make some changes.”

He did not believe it would put people off from importing disability vehicles.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood is looking into disability vehicles under the clean car standard.

National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said Wood needed to urgently implement an exemption for disability vehicles under the Clean Car Standard.

He said people with disabilities would be penalised “for trying to buy vehicles which they need”.

“Speciality importers of these vehicles for disabled people don’t have the ability to balance costs under the Clean Car Standard off against lower-emission vehicles due to the type of vehicles needed often being only higher emission vehicles.

“This issue needs to be fixed so our disabled community is not penalised by Michael Wood’s rushed policies.”

Darren Milner​, the general manager of Milner Mobility, a dealership that specialises in accessible vehicles, wanted the decision to be treated with more urgency.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Darren Milner, the general manager of Milner Mobility, was watching the charge date “creep up every week”.

He said it would be nice to know the Government’s decision on disability vehicles being included in the clean car standard.

“We are just kind of waiting and seeing.”

In March, Milner estimated the clean car standard could cost his firm between $250,000 to $500,000 a year.

“It’s probably sustainable this year, but from 2025 it’s going to get harsher,” he said at the time.

Imported vehicles have incurred a credit or charge based on CO2 emissions since January 1, with payment charged from June this year.

On Wednesday, Milner said he was watching the charge date “creep up every week”.

Milner said the demand was still there for the vehicles, but they would have to start increasing the price of the vehicles to account for the charges.