'Aggressive' spying taking place in New Zealand, SIS says

Security Intelligence Service acting director-general Phil McKee told MPs at a hearing on Monday, March 27, 2023, that a small number of states are actively interfering in New Zealand. He wants more public awareness of the threats.

The Security Intelligence Service (SIS) says its has discovered “aggressive” spies operating in New Zealand.

The spy agency’s work to identify a network of intelligence agents of an unnamed foreign state has been briefly detailed in its latest annual report, published this week alongside that of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

The SIS said it had conducted a “long-running espionage and interference investigation” into “a number” of intelligence officers who were actively spying.

Its investigations had identified “increasingly aggressive activity” from “individuals conducting potential and assessed intelligence activity associated with a small number of foreign states”.

“The NZSIS has identified increasingly concerning activity from these individuals over the reporting period, including the cultivation of a range of relationships of significant concern,” the report said.

The agency had shared and compiled “datasets” of foreign intelligence agencies with other New Zealand organisations and overseas partners. Both the SIS and GCSB are part of the Five Eyes network of agencies from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

“This project identified previously unknown individuals associated with a foreign intelligence service.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Security Intelligence Service acting director-general Phil McKee answered questions from senior MPs questions at a hearing of the Intelligence and Security committee last month.

Intelligence agents were “targeting New Zealanders with access to sensitive information, and interfering in New Zealand’s politics, private sector, and civil society.

“For some states, these activities are enduring and persistent”.

The SIS has also identified a New Zealander being targetted by a foreign intelligence agency due to this person’s political views. The SIS spoke with this person to “further understand the issue and provide advice around their safety and welfare”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand was not immune to the threats described by the intelligence agencies.

"The fact that they're putting that information out into the public domain does show that this has been an area of focus for them and that they are on top of that. Clearly, there's a need for vigilance though.”

The SIS publicly warned that foreign interference in New Zealand was growing in sophistication at a parliamentary hearing last month.

The Government has been quietly reforming how it tackles foreign interference, alongside broader work reshaping the national security system.

The Ministry of Justice has for the past year been considering “gaps” in the Crimes Act that “could curtail our ability to respond to harmful interference”. A possible merger of the SIS and GCSB has also not been ruled out.

“That’s a decision not yet taken,” Hipkins said, when asked about the prospect of a merger on Tuesday.