Major funding boost coming for RNZ, after $20 million bill for failed merger

It’s understood Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson will announce a multi-million dollar funding boost for RNZ following the failed RNZ-TVNZ merger.

Responding to questions about the security of journalism and broadcasting following the sudden closure of Today FM last week, Jackson promised there would soon be good news for the media.

“I am very sad about what happened with the Today FM broadcasters,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone deserves to be treated the way those broadcasters were, so I do have some concerns.

“That was the company making its decision, which is why it’s imperative that we start rolling out something different.”

His plan for that “something different” would be announced on Thursday.

It’s understood he will announce a funding boost for RNZ and the public media funding agency, New Zealand On Air.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage also reported back on the final bill for the ill-fated public media merger. In total, $19.6 million was spent on work to merge RNZ and TVNZ.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins cancelled the merger in early February. He said the Government would instead look into how it could better support exiting public media enterprises.

Stuff RNZ and TVNZ will not merge.

ACT leader David Seymour slammed the $19.6 million bill.

“We have a 62,000-strong public service, but almost $12 million was spent on contractors and consultants, including PwC and Deloitte. That is a damning indictment on the quality of the bureaucracy,” he said.

The Government had allocated $40 million for the merger of RNZ and TVNZ, meaning $20.4 million was left in the kete.

Asked about that remaining fund, Jackson indicated it would be re-allocated to fund public media.

“You’ll find out in the next 24 hours,” he said.

RNZ declined to comment on Wednesday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan has apologised for comments about RNZ’s treatment of Māori staff.

Jackson defends Kiri Allan

The broadcasting minister also defended Cabinet colleague Kiritapu Allan on Tuesday, after it emerged she scolded RNZ management during the farewell function for her fiancée, ex-RNZ broadcaster, Māni Dunlop.

Allan, the justice minister, did not attend question time in Parliament on Wednesday.

On Friday, she attended Dunlop’s leaving function at RNZ HQ on The Terrace in Wellington. There, she told staff that the public broadcaster needed to do better for Māori and consider its treatment of Māori staff.

Dunlop, who hosted Midday Report, resigned after losing out on the job co-hosting RNZ’s flagship Morning Report programme.

Allan later said she wanted to make it clear she was speaking as Dunlop’s partner, not a minister, but she regretted making the comments.

Jackson said Allan was “passionate” and had “a personal investment with her partner” working at RNZ.

“She’s a longtime advocate for Māori,” he said.

“It's really hard I suppose when your partner is working in there, and she found it difficult to traverse. She made the mistake and apologised and I support her.”

He said Allan had apologised to both RNZ and Hipkins.