Jacinda Ardern gets her timing right as Labour plays the monkey to the RBNZ organ grinder

ANALYSIS: Jacinda Ardern always had a political knack for timing and so it has proven on her last day as an MP. The Reserve Bank yanked up its interest rate another 50 basis points to 5.25%.

This is now the political reality the Government has to deal with. While most banks have already factored in this rate rise, this issue will continue to put pressure on the Government this year.

For a mortgage borrower with a $400,000 mortgage who has to re-fix from a 2.6% interest rate to 6.4% (accepting that different banks have some variability) it's a fortnightly increase of $600. For those with a mortgage of $600,000 the increase is nudging $900 per fortnight. There aren’t many first time homeowners in Auckland (or even Wellington) who have bought a house in the past few years who would even have a mortgage that small.

It’s a big deal. Politically, Labour is now the monkey dancing to Adrian Orr’s organ grinder tune. Interest rates are not within its control, but it has to deal with the fallout. The Auckland floods and cyclone Gabrielle have only made it harder.

It is, however, worth remembering that higher interest rates don’t just create losers. They are advantageous to savers in the form of higher interest rates for savings. However, politically, those with big mortgages matter more. They are likely to be motivated to vote because higher interest rates put strain on disposable income.

And worryingly for both mortgage holders and the Government, 5.25% was the bank’s top level of expected belt-tightening last year. Now some banks have revised their forecast up to 5.5% and expect another rate hike in May.

This is the recession that the Reserve Bank determined late last year it had to engineer in order to bring the 7.2% inflation rate back into the 2% to 3% band.

The hike underscores that cost of living will be the single most potent thing that Chris Hipkins’ Labour will now be dealing with this year. Should interest rates rise even higher this year – of which there is now the distinct possibility – it will make life tougher for a lot of people.

The political battle will be around who is to blame for all of this. Is it the Government, the Reserve Bank, global events and Covid, or a mixture of all three?

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was keen to use the bully pulpit to effectively warn banks that they have said they have already priced in the current rate hike. That will likely work for the time being, but not if there is another rate hike. And there is also clearly competition around one and two year fixed home loan rates which has fallen in some cases.

For Labour this is a groundhog day moment. It is the same fight against inexorable interest rate rises and stubbornly high inflation that has been happening for about 18 months now.

The Budget is going to have to do some seriously hard work politically if it is going to help to right the ship for Labour. But it will be a balancing act. How to help give people relief, while not adding to inflationary pressures. Doing some nips and tucks on spending would help, but there has so far been little appetite to do so. Which trade-offs will Labour make?

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been chanting a contestable, but familiar tune: New Zealanders are going backwards, and it's all Labour’s fault. A bare-knuckle political fight over this is in the offing over the next six months.

Jacinda Ardern definitely chose the right time to bow out.