Not a 'deliberate snub': Jacinda Ardern chose not to talk about Winston Peters in final speech

Five years after it began, the former prime minister speaks of her challenges and triumphs as New Zealand's premier.

There were two words conspicuously missing from Jacinda Ardern’s final speech in Parliament: Winston Peters.

Ardern in her valedictory speech delivered in the House on Wednesday afternoon provided an account of her time as an aspiring politician, MP, and prime minister. She canvassed policies, crises, and colleagues including her “brilliant” former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Her other deputy prime minister, Peters, and Labour’s coalition with his party New Zealand First from 2017 to 2020 went entirely unmentioned. Labour MPs say it was not a “deliberate snub”.

But neither was Peters in the audience of former colleagues, staff and family who were invited to attend the event. Tracey Martin was the only former NZ First member in the House.

READ MORE:

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sends 'best wishes' to resigning National leader Todd Muller

* Winston Peters hints at big changes for Air NZ

* Winston Peters warns Wellbeing Budget changes will take time



Peters said on Thursday he had not seen or read Ardern’s valedictory speech. He declined to comment to Ardern’s final day in Parliament, or her time in Government.

“I am not responding to any of those questions at all. I was busy working.”

He repeated a previously reported response to the question: "Ask me after the election, because how Labour is judged at the end of its second term, a term served by themselves, will form much of Jacinda Ardern's legacy.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Happier times: Winston Peters and Prime Minister-elect Jacinda Ardern sign a coalition agreement in 2017.

Peters has sought to distance himself from Labour since being ousted from Parliament at the 2020 election, dismissing a perception that he was responsible for bringing the current Labour Government to power by choosing a coalition with Ardern’s party over the National Party in 2017.

“We've only been gone for two and a half and a bit years and look at what a disaster they are without experience, and without a handbrake. Don't blame me,” he told an audience of supporters last month.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Jacinda Ardern delivers her valedictory speech to Parliament on Wednesday.

Martin said Ardern had skipped over Labour’s negotiations with NZ First when delivering her speech.

“In light of comments that have been made by Winston Peters over the last few years, and, you know, during the 2020 election period, I think that was very, very tactfully done,” Martin said.

“Winston has made some suggestions that are not particularly flattering about Jacinda and her leadership, and her capacity ... There has been this undercurrent of dismissiveness.

Kevin Stent NZ First MPs Tracey Martin, Jenny Marcroft, and Ron Mark swear their oath of allegiance at the opening of Parliament after the 2017 election.

“She only had so many minutes, so she just decided to articulate the bits of that journey that she wanted to focus on.”

Martin said she was “honoured” to receive an invite to attend the valedictory from Ardern. She said Ardern had asked her to be the Labour-coalition Government’s minister for children, and they formed a relationship working together on children's issues.

Martin said she no longer had any relationship to NZ First.

Labour: Not a ‘deliberate snub’, but no surprise

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said Labour and NZ First had achieved “quite a bit, working together”.

"I don't think it was a deliberate snub.

“I think you know, someone writes their valedictory it's up to them what they include in there.”

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said working with NZ First was a “good time”, but he was disappointed how Peters’ now talks about Labour.

“He seems to be critical of us all the time, but he played an integral part in terms of the coalition.

“I think it was a great speech and that was her decision. As I said, I don’t think he’s said a lot of good things about us, so I’m not surprised that he wasn’t mentioned.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he had “no idea” why Ardern did not mention Peters.

"I'm very proud of what we did during our first term in Government and I think I'll focus on that.”

Defence Minister Andrew Little said: “It’s a matter of record that we had a coalition agreement with them, and the rest speaks for itself.”