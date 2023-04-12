MPs foresee an average mortgage rise of $267 in Southland

The south’s National MPs predict Southland mortgage holders will be scrambling to raise an extra $267 a week on average, after the Reserve Bank lifted the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points.

Many mortgage holders would also be re-fixing their mortgages in the next six months, and finding their interest rates of 3% or less had doubled, Southland MP Joseph Mooney said.

He and Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds have predicted Southlanders would face, on average, an extra $267 a week.

Simmonds said this was based on regional mortgage averages.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis still not saving for rainy day despite repeated warnings, says ANZ

* OCR hike: Do 74,000 people really have to lose their jobs to save economy?

* The stakes are high and getting higher in the war on inflation



The bank’s monetary policy committee said the increased OCR of 5.25% came after a significant fall in international wholesale rates, and it expected the new OCR to help maintain the current lending rates faced by businesses and households while supporting an increase in deposit rates.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Joseph Mooney: Many people will be re-fixing their mortgages.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson also repeatedly hammered the message that nothing in the Reserve Bank update should lead retail banks to increase their lending rates.

The increase had taken the rate to a level that most economists had been predicting, and which retail banks had mostly already “priced in”, he said.

Mooney said that at the same time as the Reserve Bank was increasing the official cash and mortgage rates to force Kiwis to tighten their belts, the Government’s spending was at an all-time high, as it persisted in spending on pet projects.

The speed of the hike in interest costs would leave many families scrambling, trying to find hundreds of dollars or more every fortnight to keep a roof over their heads.

Some would be unable to do that, leading to mortgage arrears, unwanted house sales, and additional financial distress for affected families.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY Marcia Martin works multiple jobs just to stay afloat amid rising interest rates and cost of living increases.

Otago families would be hit even harder than Southland’s, with an average increase of $419 a week, he said.

“This also comes at a time when we are already facing a housing and accommodation crisis across the Queenstown-Lakes and Otago districts.’’

Simmonds said she was hearing from Southlanders who were battling a cost of living crisis.

“They’re working hard and doing the best they can, but they are going backwards.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Penny Simmonds: “This is heart-breaking.’’

She was worried how people would find another $267 a week just to cover extra interest costs without having to make cutbacks elsewhere, or worse, fall into mortgage arrears, unwanted house sales or financial distress.

“I already know of at least one young family in Southland who’ve had to sell their first home because it became too difficult to manage their mortgage repayments,’’ she said.

“This is heartbreaking, and it’s not the New Zealand that we deserve to live in.’’

Supplied Liz Craig: “The Government remains committed to supporting families.’’

Invercargill MP Liz Craig said supporting families with their living costs remained a significant priority for the Government.

Changes introduced on April 1 would help families with their living costs, including increases to Working for Families, benefits and superannuation, and the minimum wage.

Increases to the income thresholds for the childcare subsidy and Out of School Care and Recreation (OSCAR) subsidy also made more families able to access these payments, with the hourly rates also increasing on April 1.

“While the Reserve Bank is responsible for setting the Official Cash Rate, the Government remains committed to supporting families through these difficult times,’’ she said.

Robertson said the cost of living would be a major focus in May’s Budget.