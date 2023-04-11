PM Chris Hipkins invited to attend Nato summit in Lithuania

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has said "Putin underestimated Ukrainians when he invaded Ukraine, but he also made a big strategic mistake of underestimating NATO and NATO allies."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been invited to a Nato meeting in Lithuania, as New Zealand bolsters its ties with the military alliance supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Hipkins on Tuesday said he was unsure whether he would attend the Nato summit, to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, as it was a “big year domestically”. If Hipkins were to attend, he would be the second New Zealand leader, after Jacinda Ardern, to attend a Nato summit.

"We have to acknowledge that Nato plays a very important role in world security. We've remained, as I've always said, independent in our foreign policy and that will continue to be the case. But we will continue to work with like-minded countries,” Hipkins said.

”If you look at the situation in Ukraine, for example, we have a lot in common with members of Nato when it comes to our position on that particular conflict.”

New Zealand, which is not a partner but not a member of Nato has in the past year contributed $10m to Nato funds to support Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion. New Zealand also contributed to a prior Nato military effort in Afghanistan.

The military alliance has expanded this year to include Finland, and been taking a greater interest in New Zealand along with its other “Asia-Pacific 4” partners, Australia, South Korean, and Japan. Last month, a Nato military delegation met with New Zealand officials, and the alliance’s head of policy planning, Dr Benedetta Berti​, was due to deliver a speech in Wellington on Tuesday evening.

Professor Robert Patman, an expert in international relations at Otago University, said that as the global security environment became more challenging, New Zealand likely looked to Nato as a “logical fit” for its interests.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been invited to attend a Nato summit.

”The Ukraine invasion has been a factor which I think brought home to the Government that we ... live in a world where there are a variety of forces threatening the international rules-based order in which our Government critically depends.

“New Zealand is recognising it’s probably got a greater role to play, and that’s being expressed by our involvement in Nato.”

He said working with Nato was not to “surrender our world view”, or be “lockstep” with the United States, but to realise New Zealand needed to co-operate with others on security.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who returned from a trip to Brussels on Sunday, would not say New Zealand was drawing closer to Nato. She said New Zealand was continuing to be “more engaged” across regional forums in a world that had “gotten a lot smaller” because of the war in Ukraine.

"New Zealand recognises the regional implications of a war in Ukraine and what might happen in our own region. So we need to stay connected to members of the international community who are facing the immediate impacts of war in their region.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has returned from a trip Brussels, to attend a Nato meeting.

“In this instance, because of the war in Ukraine, it’s important for New Zealand to reflect our interests ... and to hear the perspective of Nato members.”

While in Brussels, Mahuta had bilateral meetings with the European Union foreign policy high representative Josep Borrell, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as the foreign ministers of Germany, Norway, Solvenia, and Spain.

She said the outlook for the Ukraine war conveyed by Nato countries was “quite bleak”.

“It’s not a near prospect that the war in Ukraine will be over anytime soon.”