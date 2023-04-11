Covid-19 rules, isolation period to remain for two months

Chris Hipkins also discussed the Government's response to managed retreat and a minor Cabinet reshuffle expected later on Tuesday.

New Zealanders will still have to isolate for seven days after catching Covid-19 and wear masks in health care settings, for at least another two months.

However, the Government is seeking advice on whether people with a negative test can get out of isolation sooner.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the last of the Covid-19 settings will stay in place, but be reviewed again in June, in a Beehive briefing on Tuesday.

“At the moment the isolation period serves not just to relieve pressure on the health system and result in fewer people being infected, but actually there is a labour market incentive for this as well.

“People with Covid-19 going into work potentially infects more people and more people end up being off sick,” he said.

Ministers had sought further advice on the issue of testing to return to work, which would be considered in the next round of potential change in two months, he added.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the last pandemic rules will be reconsidered in two months. (File photo)

The high rate of sickness among teachers and students in 2022 was also a factor in the decision, he said.

“Some schools [were] not able then to offer the full range of classes, kids being rostered home and parents having to stay home to look after them, so we have to we have to weigh up all of those factors.”

Most pandemic rules were dropped last September, except for the seven-day isolation for people with Covid, and mask use in healthcare settings. In the week to April 3, there were 12,202 new community cases, and 5149 were reinfections.