Tama Potaka on racist attacks, co-governance and his focus for National

Late last year, Tama Potaka, a heavy hitter from Ngāruahine and Ngāti Hauiti, joined the National caucus. So, will his expertise in Māori business and iwi governance bring any changes to the National Party? Glenn McConnell reports.

What exactly is co-governance? It’s a question Tama Potaka, National’s newest MP and its lead for Māori development issues, struggles to answer.

The term has caused major debate in politics for more than a year. But there is one thing both Potaka and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins agree on. They say it’s become increasingly unclear what anyone means when they support or criticise it.

The idea of co-governance isn’t particularly new, launched into the modern bureaucracy during the John Key-led Government in various Treaty settlements. In those instances, it described the formation of boards of directors which would consist of iwi and Crown appointees.

Potaka says National no longer supports the idea of “co-governance over public services”, in part because the Labour Government has been “very unclear about what co-governance means”.

But, in an interview with Stuff to discuss his approach to Māori Development, Potaka also declined to give a definition of what co-governance means to him.

He said he supported “partnership”, but not “co-governance”. Asked what the difference was, he replied: “There’s a lot of differences, but at the outset the Labour Government – and the media – have been very unclear about what co-governance means.”

But how does he know he doesn’t support co-governance, if it’s unclear what exactly it is? “There is no one definition,” he replied.

Mark Taylor/Stuff March 20, 2023, marked Potaka's 100th day as Hamilton West MP.

When it comes to issues of the Māori-Crown relationship, Potaka lists actions he does support. He wants to see devolution of the state, wants “partnerships”, and agrees with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) that Māori are entitled to “self-determination”.

Potaka also takes Te Tiriti o Waitangi seriously. He has nine versions of Te Tiriti printed and framed, sitting ready to be hung behind his desk at Parliament.

Who is Tama Potaka?

Potaka entered Parliament in December, winning the Hamilton West by-election triggered by Gaurav Sharma’s break-up with Labour and subsequent resignation. He came to politics having held significant positions leading iwi organisations, including as general manager of Tainui Group Holdings and as a Treaty claim negotiator for the four iwi of Mōkai Pātea.

He has whakapapa to Ngāti Hauiti​, Whanganui, Ngāruahine​, Taranaki, Ngāti Raukawa​ and Ngāti Whitikaupeka​.

By trade he’s a lawyer, having studied a Master of Laws at New York’s Columbia University. He practised law in New Zealand, and was also the chief executive of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki.

Māori political commentators welcomed Potaka’s selection as National’s Hamilton West candidate, given he’d cultivated a significant public profile among iwi from Tāmaki Makaurau to the Central North Island.

His election also followed years of criticism about National’s notable lack of diversity. It returned to Parliament after election 2020, with just two Māori MPs, leaving Dr Shane Reti and Whanganui’s Harete Hipango to do a lot of heavy lifting. Christopher Luxon admitted his party had “work to do” to attract more women, Pasifika and Māori candidates.

With three Māori MPs, National’s Māori caucus is equal with ACT – despite National being three times as big.

Tom Lee/Stuff National focused on crime, and ramraids, during Potaka’s by-election campaign.

Getting into politics – and National

Those who knew Potaka weren’t particularly surprised he chose to join National, although many strangers weren’t supportive.

Potaka hasn’t always been a Nat. He used to be a member of the Māori Party.

He joined the National Party as he turned his focus to politics, keen to get into Parliament. He said National’s philosophy generally aligned with his own, on limited government, competitive enterprise and whānau focus. He said previous National governments had also delivered for Māori.

“You have these iconic moments and programmes that have been embarked on because of National Party leadership,” he said, pointing to the start of Te Matatini, funding for kōhanga reo, and the Treaty claims process.

While his campaign to enter Parliament was ultimately successful, it wasn’t all plain sailing. Potaka is a father of three, with his wife, Ariana Paul.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Potaka with his wife, Ariana Paul, and two of their three children.

During the by-election campaign, his children and wife bore the brunt of racist attacks from strangers who didn’t like the idea of a Māori with business experience getting into Parliament.

Potaka also received significant racist abuse, while agitators told his children their dad was a “racist” while they were “n.....s”.

“Oh no, I wasn’t surprised,” Potaka said.

“I think I've suffered prejudice in many instances in my life. And I'm not scared or concerned about that. What I find a little bit underwhelming is when young children, my own children, get caught up in that messy discussion.”

Potaka put the racism and vitriol down to misunderstandings, by some. He said people seem to have pre-conceived “binary” ideas about how people should act, or what certain groups believe.

“I often open my speeches and say, ‘Kia ora, my name is Tama Potaka. I’m the MP for Hamilton West, and if you don't notice, I'm Māori – and I'm a National.’ People chuckle away. That's fine,” he said.

“I try to make sure it’s accessible, and that my identity is accessible. Sometimes identity is used as a sword or shield or a way to exclude people, and I think that that can be suboptimal.”

Where to from here?

As well as being National’s Māori development spokesperson, Potaka is its associate spokesperson for housing. He has a particular focus on housing, and how iwi and Māori organisations can help get more whānau into good homes. It’s the first step, he said, to ending poverty.

He also wanted to focus on the Māori median income and how to lift it to match the general population.

Within National, he said there would be a greater focus on kaupapa Māori with more policy to be rolled out in the months ahead.