Live: More health jobs added to fast-track residency scheme, Stuart Nash's portfolio reshuffle announced

The Government’s decision around the Covid isolation period is expected to be announced at Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ post-Cabinet briefing.

The review of Covid settings includes reconsidering the remaining seven-day isolation requirement.

“We have to consider all of the ins and outs of removing restrictions and the risk associated with that,” Hipkins told RNZ on Tuesday morning.

“And then we’ve also got to look at the benefits of keeping restrictions in place.”

Hipkins will also be announcing which MPs will pick up Stuart Nash’s economic development, forestry, and ocean and fisheries portfolios.

The Napier MP lost the rest of his portfolios in March after Stuff revealed he had emailed business figures, including donors, detailing private Cabinet discussions.

Nash was already on his "final warning" for breaches to the Cabinet Manual and had resigned as police minister earlier that month.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will be announcing Cabinet decisions around Covid isolation periods.

“I’ll be announcing the reallocation of Stuart Nash’s portfolios in my post Cabinet press conference this afternoon,” Hipkins said on Breakfast.

“I’ve just got to make sure I’ve spoken to all of the members, or all of the Ministers who will be picking up some extra responsibilities.”