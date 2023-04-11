Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime moves into Cabinet as part of reshuffle

For the first time, half the number of people sitting around New Zealand’s Cabinet table are women.

It comes as Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, who is the conservation and youth minister moves into Cabinet, filling the gap left by outgoing MP Stuart Nash.

Rachel Brooking moved into the position outside of Cabinet left vacant by Prime. Brooking took the oceans and fisheries portfolio, and also associate roles in environment and immigration.

Peeni Henare took on the forestry portfolio, while Barbara Edmonds would take economic development.

Hipkins said a 50/50 gender split meant Cabinet was “more closely representing the population”.

“It's a good milestone to achieve. We achieved 50/50 representation in Parliament in this parliamentary term. And now we have that around the Cabinet table as well.

“Overall, there are more women in the executive than there are men if you look at the ministers outside of cabinet as well.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Stuart Nash lost his portfolios after breaking Cabinet Manual rules.

He chose Prime because of her “skills as a person and the portfolios she currently holds”.

“I'm confident that you'll be a very active contributor around the Cabinet table.

“I feel fortunate in the sense that there are a lot of choices there.”

Napier MP Nash lost the rest of his portfolios in March after Stuff revealed he had emailed business figures, including donors, detailing private Cabinet discussions.

Nash was already on his "final warning" for breaches to the Cabinet Manual and had resigned as police minister earlier that month.

Ginny Andersen picked up the police portfolio.