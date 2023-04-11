New Zealand involved in 'process' after claimed leak of US intelligence, PM Chris Hipkins says

The prime minister announced the Covid-19 isolation settings are staying the same for now, a Cabinet reshuffle, and new health care roles added to the immigration Green List.

New Zealand’s intelligence agencies are involved in a “process” related to the leak of claimed United States intelligence documents, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says.

A leak of nearly 100 documents which appear to have originated from the US Department of Defence, containing classified intelligence on the war in Ukraine and US spying on countries including Israel and South Korea, has emerged in recent days.

The US justice department has opened a criminal investigation into the leak.

Hipkin said he had not been advised of the leak having implications for New Zealand “so far”.

New Zealand is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing partnership, with the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

"There's a process that we go through when something like this happens to identify whether there are any issues that would be of concern to New Zealand, and I’ll get advice on that in due course,” he said.

"I don't want to get into all of the details, but there's a process at an officials’ level where they will be comparing notes about exactly what the information is that has been released, and what, if anything in there would be of concern to New Zealand.

"That process needs a little bit of time to run its course.”

He said he would not speculate on why the leak might concern New Zealand.

Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little declined to comment on the ongoing “process” with partner countries.

"We’re aware of images circulating online which are claimed to be another country’s intelligence materials,” he said, in a statement.

"I’m unable to comment further while that process is underway."