National calls new water reform plan 'complete shambles', Greens say rebrand 'insufficient'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty were in Greytown, Wairarapa on Thursday, April 13, 2023, to announce a change to the Government's "Three Waters" reforms, including a change of the policy's name.

The Three Waters shake up to the new Affordable Waters reform is “a complete shambles”, National leader Christopher Luxon says.

Meanwhile, the Green Party is calling the rebrand insufficient in protecting the environment.

The Government announced on Thursday it will create 10 new public water entities instead of four, while keeping controversial co-governance aspects in a reset of its Three Waters reform.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty described the change as a major shake up, with the overall reforms “absolutely essential” in preventing unaffordable rate bills.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury farmers unsurprised by poor water quality report

* Yeah, Nah: Has the Government got it right with its water reforms?

* Three Waters overhaul: Government to create 10 public water entities, co-governance to remain



Speaking from Thames, Luxon said the name of the reforms had changed, but "we've still got the divisive co-governance arrangements in place”.

The Government should adopt National’s water plan, which would require councils to ringfence funding for water investments, Luxon said.

McAnulty said National’s plan amounted to the status quo, which had proven not to work.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon visiting a farm in the Waikato.

However, National’s local government spokesperson Simon Watts said the Government’s renewed reforms were the “the same broken reforms, just with a new coat of paint”.

“Adopting 10 new entities rather than four makes a mockery of Labour’s repeated claims that four entities was the only way to go and would provide huge economic benefits.”

Green Party’s water services spokesperson Eugenie Sage welcomed the change of four entities to 10, calling the original plan “unwieldy and disconnected”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Green Party’s water services spokesperson Eugenie Sage called the original plan “unwieldy and disconnected”.

However, Sage said structural reform was “pointless unless we manage land better and prioritise action to protect clean drinking water sources”.

“Today’s rebrand doesn’t go anywhere near as far enough to protect nature.

“The Green Party also remains concerned that the Government continues to leave the door open to future privatisation of water services. Stronger safeguards to guarantee public ownership now and for future generations is essential.”

ACT leader David Seymour said Labour’s “powerful Māori caucus” had won out over Hipkins.

“Co-government remains part of Three Waters because the prime minister was either too scared to stare down the powerful Māori Caucus, or he did and he lost.

“Hipkins has been desperate to differentiate himself from [former Prime Minister] Jacinda Ardern but, by reheating and rebranding co-governance, he’s showing he’s no different,” Seymour said.

Hipkins insisted “co-governance” was a misapplied term for the complex governance structure proposed for the water assets.

"It's not co-governance and it wasn't co-governance. These entities will be governed by a skills-based board ... There will be regional advisory groups that will include representation from mana whenua and, of course, representation from every local council,” Hipkins said.

“Co-governance as it’s traditionally understood was taken off the table ... we have something different.”

Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby remained sceptical around the rebrand, saying more detail was needed, but the change acknowledged “a genuine shift” in addressing concerns.

“This announcement is a step in the right direction, but a number of questions remain,” he said.

“Minister Kieran McAnulty has said that increasing the number of entities comes with trade-offs.

“We won’t know what the full impact of these changes are to our communities until amendments to the Bill are drafted and further decisions on elements of the reform - including planning and funding are made.”