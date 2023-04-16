National Party announces Wellington Central candidate

International lawyer, human rights expert and diplomat Dr Scott Sheeran has been announced as National's candidate for the hotly contested Wellington Central seat.

International lawyer, human rights expert and diplomat Dr Scott Sheeran​ was declared as National’s candidate by local party members on Sunday.

He’ll be facing off against Labour MP Ibrahim Omer​ and the Green Party candidate, city councillor and former president of the Victoria University student association Tamatha Paul​.

It comes after Finance Minister Grant Robertson​ and Green Party co-leader James Shaw​ announced they would step back from the electorate race, running as list candidates instead.

Sheeran said he wanted Wellington to be a city where people thrived and prospered.

“Homeowners in Wellington are being forced to find hundreds of dollars more per week to cover rising mortgage repayments as rates are hiked to fight inflation and Labour’s economic mismanagement. Renters, including students, are also struggling, with their median weekly rent up $200,” he said in a statement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour has selected Ibrahim Omer as its candidate for the Wellington Central electorate in the 2023 general election. (File photo)

“If I earn the opportunity to become an MP, I’ll be focused on the issues that matter most to people here, especially reducing the cost of living.”

He said he was standing for National because it’s the “only party with a plan” to grow the economy and lower the cost of living.

“Wellingtonians rightly celebrate our innovative, creative and vibrant city but without action on the cost-of-living crisis, we’ll lose the people and opportunities that make this city so incredible.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Tamatha Paul will stand for the Greens in the Wellington Central electorate. (File photo)

Sheeran has extensive international experience in diplomacy, international law and human rights, including as an Adjunct Professor at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and stints at the United Nations in New York.

At the UN, Sheeran worked as a legal adviser for the New Zealand’s Permanent Mission and later as senior legal counsel and team leader for Sanctions and Peacekeeping for New Zealand’s delegation to the UN Security Council. He was also elected the Vice Chair of the Legal Committee of the UN General Assembly.

He has also worked as a director in the Ministry of Defence’s International Branch, senior legal counsel for NZDF in the Operation Burnham inquiry, as a legal advisor at MFAT, and as a junior lawyer for Wellington law firm Chen Palmer.

Sheeran studied at the University of Otago before going on to complete a Master of Laws at Cambridge University in the UK, and a PhD in International Law from the University of Essex.

While he had spent many years living and working around the world, Sheeran said he “always considered Wellington home”.

“It’s where my family home is, it’s where my wife and I want our kids to grow up, and it’s where I want everyone to have the chance to thrive.”

Currently based in Abu Dhabi, Sheeran works as a senior legal counsel to the United Arab Emirates Government and is also a barrister in a Wellington chambers.

He and wife Haidi plan to move back to New Zealand with their three young children in July.