Unrealistic or a missed chance? National criticises stalled India trade deal

India's minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, visited Auckland last year

The National Party has slammed an “inward looking” Government for being unable to restart free trade talks with India.

After a meeting with India’s external affairs minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Auckland last year, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said a free trade agreement (FTA) was not on the table.

Former prime minister John Key made it a priority, in 2010, to settle a free trade deal with India – but those talks came to a halt around the time he visited New Delhi in 2016.

Foreign affairs officials said there continued to be major barriers to achieving a FTA with India, including dairy and agricultural exclusions. In trade deals with other nations, including Australia, India has refused to budge on dairy tariffs – which can reach 200% for some products. For New Zealand’s negotiators, agricultural tariffs have proven to be an impasse in the free trade negotiations.

However, during a speech to the National Party’s Indian supporters in Papatoetoe on Tuesday, leader Christopher Luxon said ministers weren’t trying hard enough to reach a breakthrough with India.

“We haven’t been out in the world hustling,” he said.

Luxon also met with Jaishankar, when he visited New Zealand in October. Asked if he left that conversation thinking a free trade deal could be reached, Luxon said it was clear there were “opportunities that exist”.

Stuff National Part leader Christopher Luxon says an India free trade deal would be his trade focus as prime minister.

He didn’t say if he was willing to sign a free trade deal with India that excluded agriculture and dairy.

During that visit, Jaishankar said it would be better for New Zealand and India to focus on specific industry agreements and business collaboration – rather than a broad free trade agreement.

Mahuta agreed, saying there could be “niche” agreements.

“A free trade agreement at this time is not a priority for New Zealand or India,” she said.

But National Party trade spokesperson Todd McClay​ said those were losing words, that sent a global signal New Zealand wasn’t interested in free trade deals.

On Monday, he said New Zealand was “missing out” as a result and criticised Mahuta and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor​ for not visiting India during the pandemic.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta welcomed a delgation from India to Auckland last year.

Mahuta did visit India in February this year. O’Connor and Food Safety Minister Meka Whaitiri visited in September.

Luxon said he would visit India within the first year of his prime ministership, if elected.

“Pulling these free trade agreements together is hard, hard work. It doesn’t just happen easily. It doesn’t just happen at the first go. You have to work at it, and work at it with an attitude that this is a priority for us. We want to build a relationship with what will be the third-largest economy on Earth after 2030,” he said.

Export NZ senior policy advisor Josh Tan​ said a free trade deal would be “great”, but it wouldn’t be easy.

“The economic relationship between New Zealand and India is undeveloped in several areas including business, trade, education, and tourism,” he said.

He said Australia had to get creative to secure an FTA with India, but even then its agreement excluded primary exports such as dairy.

“Australia’s trade agreement with India took years to come to fruition with a lot of investment in things beyond traditional exports,” he said.

“Due to a number of issues, most New Zealand exporters do not see India as a realistic market to reach right now.”

In the meantime, he said businesses were looking to establish their own people-to-people relationships with Indian counterparts. He said progress towards better trade deals would need an “all hands” approach, with business and Government working to build relationships in India over the next few years.

Mahuta directed a request for comment to O’Connor, who is yet to respond.