National promises to double RSE worker cap, ban foreign investment in farm-to-forestry conversions

National party leader Christopher Luxon spoke about the OCR, business confidence and the Stuart Nash saga that unfolded in a live interview with Stuff's political editor Luke Malpass.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon will announce the first part of National’s Agriculture policy on Wednesday morning, which will include doubling the number of RSE workers allowed into the country.

Currently, the cap on the number of RSE workers is 19,000. But Luxon says that would be doubled to 38,000 to help ease the labour shortage in rural New Zealand.

“National will give farmers the workers they need by doubling the RSE worker cap from 19,000 to 38,000 and create a path residency through the Accredited Employer Work Visa.”

Labour has increased the RSE intake since Covid-19, but the sector has been crying out for more labour as New Zealand’s low unemployment rate makes a tight labour market.

READ MORE:

* The Stuart Nash saga and Labour's fight for political oxygen

* Election 2023 will be the same issues but through the eye of the cyclone rebuild

* Luxon: New Zealanders needs to back its farmers like it backs the All Blacks



National would also introduce a two-for-one rule on regulations meaning that “for every new agriculture regulation, two must be removed,” Luxon said.

According to National, this will help to cut red tape for farmers.

The announcement will be made on Wednesday morning at a farm visit south-east of Auckland, before travelling to Northland to visit farmers.

He is also expected to promise a ban on foreign investment in buying farms to convert to forestry to farm for carbon credits.

Forestry taking over productive farmland has been a vexing issue in regional New Zealand and a difficult one for the National Party internally.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Leader of the National Party Christopher Luxon held a media stand-up in Upper Trafalgar St with local candidate Blair Cameron, in Nelson on Monday morning during a visit to the city.

“National will ban foreign investment in farms to convert to forestry for carbon farming. This will protect productive land for future farming.”

“In 2022 agriculture exports were $41 billion or 63% of our good exports but since Labour came into office they have introduced or changed 20 laws and regulations - many are just unworkable,” he said.

National’s overall agriculture package, which it calls “back to farming”, aims to make 19 changes to the agriculture sector, and will be released in the coming months.