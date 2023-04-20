Double-bunking rises at Rimutaka as Corrections grapples with NZ prison staffing

Rimutaka remains one of the three prisons that is withholding family visits due to staffing levels.

An increase of double bunking prisoners at Rimutaka Prison, taking visitations off the table and staff shortages is “a recipe for violence and a recipe for recidivism”, the Green Party says.

Corrections has moved some prisoners from around the country to Rimutaka Prison, partly to deal with staffing pressures. While Rimutaka itself has more than 50 vacancies, it has meant a temporary increase in the double bunking of prisoners.

It comes as Rimutaka remains one of the three prisons that is withholding family visits due to staffing levels, while a $4 million recruitment campaign by Corrections yielded a net gain of 53 new officers.

READ MORE:

* Only one prison fully staffed as shortage of guards grows

* Jail population grows by 600, Corrections recruitment lags

* A $4 million Corrections recruitment drive boosts prison officer ranks by 53



Amnesty International Aotearoa campaigns director Lisa Woods was “deeply concerned about the increase in double-bunking”.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Amnesty International Aotearoa campaigns director Lisa Woods said moving people around to different prisons could have serious implications for a person’s rehabilitation and relationships.

"International human rights standards state that each person in prison should occupy a room of their own.

“Reducing people’s personal space, particularly when they are already facing longer periods locked inside, is a very real risk to their wellbeing,” she said.

“Moving people to different prisons can also be really harmful for whānau if the relocation becomes a barrier for visiting.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party corrections' spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said double bunking was a human rights breach.

Green Party corrections' spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said double-bunking had negative impacts on mental and physical health, and therefore made the situation unsafe for prison staff.

She said it was an “absolute breach” of the rights of prisoners, prison staff and of the public who expect an effective Corrections’ system.

The Corrections Association (CANZ) president Floyd Du Plessis said officers were “struggling severely”, with violence and aggression towards them increasing.

“It’s past the breaking point. What next? We don't know.”

“Staff numbers are dire and staff fatigue is high,” he said.

“The number one factor in that is pay.”

Corrections’ national commissioner Leigh Marsh​ said prisoner movements had occurred since June 2022 due to the drop in Covid cases and to address staffing pressures.

“To ease pressure on staff at our most affected sites, we have been temporarily moving some people to different prisons, including Rimutaka,” he said.

”As a result of this, we have seen a temporary increase in double bunking in some units at Rimutaka Prison. Double bunking is a standard operational option across the prison estate.

“I am incredibly proud of the staff at Rimutaka Prison and would like to thank them for their tireless work during this difficult time,” he said.

A prisoner from Rimutaka Prison wrote to Stuff and said Corrections’ Minister Kelvin Davis had not only “dropped the ball, he’s kicked the ball out for lunch” when it came to prison staff, who dealt regularly with violence.

“These men and women work bloody hard, many with no break for their own mental wellbeing,” he said.

“Corrections deal with the after effects of a bent, overrun mental health system.”

“The abuse they get and the snub of society. These men and women deserve respect.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said since he became minister double bunking had reduced by 28%.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said since he became minister, double bunking had reduced by 28% “and visits are now happening at almost all prisons across the country”.

“These measures have helped prisons get through what has been an incredibly challenging few years.”

Davis said the new challenge facing prisons was competing for staff.

“That is why Corrections launched a major advertising campaign to attract new frontline officers.

“Since October there have been more than 3000 job applications and in the past three months 231 new officers have started, compared to 123 who have left.”

Davis said he was confident “the positive recruitment signs will continue to gather momentum”.

”I want to correct any suggestion that there is no space in prison. That is not true, there is plenty of space and if the courts decide someone should be behind bars, that is where they will go,” he said.

Davis has openly spoken about being against double bunking, especially when Labour was in Opposition.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Progress has been made in safely reducing the prison population, but there is more work to do. (First published September 17, 2022)

National Party corrections’ spokesperson Mark Mitchell said he was concerned at the array of issues and said the responsibility fell on the government and Corrections Minister.

“I just feel for our frontline Corrections officers at the moment, they are working extremely difficult, difficult conditions, doing the best that they can with limited numbers.

“They are the unsung heroes ... we never really talk about or acknowledge our Corrections officers who do an incredibly important job to keeping our community safe under very trying and difficult circumstances and I think this government has completely taken their eye off the ball,” he said.

Marsh said 41 people had been recruited to frontline roles at Rimutaka Prison since October last year, but while they had received a significant number of applications for jobs at Corrections, it took time to assess each applicant.

There were 53 frontline custodial vacancies at Rimutaka out of 379 established positions.

More than half of the custodial staff at Rimutaka worked 12-hour shifts, 19% did 10-hour shifts and a quarter did eight hours, all rostered for an average of 40 hours per week regardless of shift length.

Marsh said assaults on staff were completely unacceptable and not tolerated.

“There has been one serious assault resulting in a staff member receiving a bruise and a cut above their eye. The incident was referred to police.”

That assault was in August last year.

“Of the 25 non-serious assaults over the past 12 months, our records show four staff sought off-site medical assessment,” he said. “Three of these staff received injuries to the head or face and one was bitten on the finger.”

A non-serious assault consisted of a physical injury that may have required medical treatment that could include overnight hospitalisation initially.

Five non-serious assaults were recorded in March this year.