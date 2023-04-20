Poem shared by National candidate 'disgusting', disrespectful to Ardern, MPs say

National's Taieri candidate Stephen Jack has resigned after it emerged he’d shared a poem on Facebook comparing Jacinda Ardern to Adolf Hitler.

Former National candidate Stephen Jack’s sharing of a Facebook post likening former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Hitler was disrespectful and a “disgusting statement”, National MPs say.

Jack, the former National candidate for Taieri, resigned on Wednesday evening after coming under fire for sharing a sexist joke about young women and an offensive poem.

Deputy leader Nicola Willis labelled the earlier joke shared by Jack as “disgusting” – and at the time warned a repeat incident may trigger the party’s disciplinary code.

Jack, a sheep and beef farmer, also re-posted a poem posted in 2021 containing the lines: “Just as Hitler had the SS, our prime minister's on the job. She's given up on the police and bought the Mongrel Mob.”

On Morning Report on Thursday, MP Erica Stanford said “making disparaging comments about the prime minister like that, is not acceptable”.

“It’s disrespectful no matter what you think of Jacinda Ardern, she was our prime minister and she deserved some respect.”

Stanford said the National Party board and the party had been working “really hard” to ensure the selection process was more robust.

“I know the board have been going through every candidate, because I know they went through me, even the existing MPs they went through and made sure that the process was robust,” Stanford said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF National Party leader Christopher Luxon says he wants more diversity in the party's caucus.

“I don’t know what happened with this candidate, I’m not sure why, if [the board] saw those comments.”

On Breakfast, MP Simeon Brown said the party and board had been “working overtime” with dozens of candidates and potential candidates.

“These things sometimes slip through the cracks but ultimately he’s no longer the candidate,” Brown said.

“He’s resigned, it’s the right thing to do after an incredibly distasteful joke, I wouldn’t even call it a joke, just a disgusting statement that he put on his Facebook a few years ago.”

Earlier this month, the party’s Maungakiekie candidate Greg Fleming faced heat for comparing civil unions with polygamy and incest during the civil union debate around 20 years ago.

MP Sam Uffindell was selected for the Tauranga by-election in 2022, despite the party knowing he was kicked out of boarding school for beating a younger boy.