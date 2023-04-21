Australia appears set to change immigration rules for Kiwis living there

Australia appears set to change its immigration rules for some half a million Kiwis living across the Tasman.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is headed to Australia with a business delegation in tow on Saturday, to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and mark some major anniversaries in the trans-Tasman relationship, in advance of Anzac Day.

But there’s another major development Hipkins appears hopeful to celebrate: the creation of a “pathway” for New Zealanders to gain citizenship in Australia.

Albanese promised then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern in July 2022 that his new government would announce such a change by Anzac Day 2023. The shift was deemed a major policy win for Ardern within Albanese’s broader “reset” of the Australia-New Zealand relationship.

Hipkins earlier this week told TVNZ he hoped “a reasonably significant announcement” about “pathways” for New Zealanders living and working in Australia would be a feature of his trip.

Free movement and working rights between New Zealand and Australia have been a feature of the relationship since the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement came into force in 1973, 50 years ago.

Another major milestone in the relationship, the Closer Economic Relations free trade agreement, was signed 40 years ago in 1983. The creation of this single economic market, “a powerful engine for growth” as Hipkins has called it, will be celebrated this weekend.

The result of these agreements is about 560,000 New Zealand-born people living in Australia, making up 2.2 per cent of the country’s population. Of these Kiwis, 34.2%, about 191,000, have Australian citizenship.

But this is not the full number of New Zealanders living across the Tasman, as not all New Zealand citizens are born in New Zealand. The total is estimated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to be around 700,000 – nearly 15% of New Zealand’s population.

By contrast, there are 70,000 Australians living in New Zealand.

However, the point of contention for the Government is these Australians have greater access to New Zealand citizenship and the benefits that residence in New Zealand affords.

An Australian living in New Zealand is automatically classed as a resident, and can become a citizen if they have mostly lived in the country for five years and pass a character test and basic English language test.

In Australia, New Zealanders have no such right to Australian citizenship and limited access to social services.

New Zealanders entering Australia are provided a temporary visa that allows them to stay indefinitely, but does not provide the same rights as a permanent resident or citizen. To become a permanent resident, and then a citizen, New Zealanders must contend with the same expensive and difficult process as all other migrants.

Kiwis on temporary visas in Australia who arrived before 2001 could access social security, or welfare payments. A policy change in 2001 removed this right.

The discrepancy in treatment of each other's citizens has been a sore spot in the trans-Tasman relationship, and Ardern had lobbied the Australian government on the issue.

In a statement issued by Ardern and Albanese after the July meeting in Sydney, both leaders “agreed that no New Zealander or Australian should be rendered permanently `temporary’ when it comes to residence in either country, and agreed to ensure viable pathways to citizenship”.

Albanese announced a review of New Zealanders’ rights. As that review progressed, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neill told an audience in Wellington in November the situation was “unfair and untenable”.

That review appears to have concluded.

Hipkins leaves for Australia on Saturday.