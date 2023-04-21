Homeowners with mortgages, families on low incomes worst hit as costs rise

Inflation may have peaked but homeowners with mortgages look to be among the biggest losers in the cost of living crunch, as economists call on the Reserve Bank to ease back from raising borrowing costs next month.

Inflation, the rate at which everyday items are becoming more expensive, lessened to 6.7% from 7.2% in the three months ending March, but is still high at levels not seen since the 1990s. This means people are still spending much higher amounts for essential items, and business confidence is low, economist Shamubeel Eaqub said.

People needing to refinance their mortgages this year would also be in for a nasty shock, facing interest rates which have risen from between 2% and 3% to 6.5% and higher in some cases.

“That is a huge increase,” he said. “Given we have got a lot of mortgage refinancing still to come, the Reserve Bank should pause from here.”

Grant Robertson will face less pressure to slash spending as a result of lesser than predicted inflation.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is also under growing pressure to soften the blow for households facing a jump in mortgage repayments, and unavoidably high food costs.

There would be more support in the May 18 Budget, with Labour’s policy re-priotisation saving $1 billion, he signalled in a statement where he said the high cost of living is the “main challenge” for the economy. All Budget decisions would have already been made, and won’t be affected by Thursday’s inflation figure.

But the high costs – especially for food, with food inflation at 12% – still feel like an uphill battle for consumers, National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said.

“What I am seeing in the community is more and more New Zealanders really struggling and at the brink. The reality for most Kiwis is they’re going backwards each pay cycle,” she said.

“There is no question inflation at these levels is doing a lot of harm and people are really feeling it. People want to see the Government doing its bit, doing everything it can, to bring inflation down.”

Nicola Willis says more families are on the brink as a result of higher costs.

Hardship was increasing around the country, she added. “If you are on a fixed income there is just no way you can avoid paying higher food costs, higher rental costs and a number of bills.”

She called for the Government to trim all “wasteful” spending, and fix worker shortages which have contributed to inflation.

“If the Government doesn’t, it all gets left to Reserve Bank.”

Craig Renney, an economist and director of policy at the Council of Trade Unions and Robertson’s former political adviser, said Thursday’s figure was still bad news for families because fruit and vegetable prices rose 20%, and cheese, milk and eggs rose 15%.

“We have two types of inflation – one is in those things where people have choices ... like computers, TVs, domestic appliances, inflation wasn’t as bad but in areas where you've got little choice – food, rates – people are seeing that increase rise faster than general inflation.”

The lower-than-predicted inflationary figure meant Robertson would come under less pressure to slash spending, he said.

As much as 25% of non-tradable inflation, which includes goods and services that do not face foreign competition, was caused by the increase in tobacco taxation, he said, not by the Government’s spending too much money.

Overall, it meant the Reserve Bank should not look to increase the cost of borrowing in next month's official cash rate setting.

“The reserve bank should pause before it continues to increase interest rates,” he said.

Brad Olsen, Infometrics chief executive and principal economist, said households will continually be rolling from lower mortages to higher mortgages and will need to find money to service those higher bills this year.

His company’s analysis had found the average household was paying an extra $1000 a year for food, and an extra $1000 a year on rent.

“The rate of inflation has slowed, but prices haven’t fallen, nothing is getting cheaper,” he said.

As a result the Government would need to show “a lot of caution” over its spending decisions to ensure it didn’t overstimulate the economy and drive inflation up further.

“Fiscal discipline is critical,” he said.