PM, IPCA say there wasn't 'undue' pressure to end Parliament occupation

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the IPCA report into the occupation and riot on Parliament grounds raises room for improvement, but also shows there was no improper political intervention.

Last year’s occupation and riot on Parliament’s grounds ended in a brutal blur of fire and fury, which pushed police officers beyond their limits and also exemplified a harsh political divide.

There are now questions around political interference in the police operation, and calls for police to be better prepared for similar events.

More than a year after the riot, as an investigation into the police response is released, politicians are divided about what can be learnt from it. The Green Party says police must now prepare for how to combat similar violent movements, while the ACT Party has taken aim at “rogue officers”.

On Thursday the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released its investigation into the police handling of the protest, which became an occupation, and ended in a violent riot. It included multiple findings, based of hundreds of interviews and from watching 320 hours worth of footage taken of the occupation.

The IPCA analysed whether there was undue political influence impacting how police responded to the occupation. The main question around political interference centred around a meeting between Wellington MP (and then deputy prime minister) Grant Robertson, Attorney-General David Parker, then-Speaker Trevor Mallard and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Police moved in to end an occupation of Parliament grounds, and nearby areas, in 2022.

The MPs wanted the occupiers gone. After the meeting, Coster called an assistant commissioner and told him they needed to bring an end to the occupation.

“[Coster] made clear his expectation that there was to be a Police operation on the following day to clear Parliament grounds of protesters. The Assistant Commissioner told us he regarded this expectation as an order from the Commissioner,” the report said.

So did the meeting show undue political influence on the police?

The IPCA concluded there was no undue political influence. The investigation said those who attended the meeting between Coster and MPs did not believe there had been “express or implied direction” from ministers.

“They acknowledge that clear and strong views were expressed, and that there was a high level of frustration at Police’s failure to intervene earlier. However, that does not in itself constitute undue political interference.”

GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive). Video first published March 2, 2022.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the interaction between MPs and police, in relation to the riot, was markedly different from the conversation former minister Stuart Nash had with Coster – which led to him being sacked as police minister.

“There were some ministers in the room at the time, but it was ultimately the Speaker who instigated that meeting. He is the occupier of Parliament,” he said.

“It’s appropriate if you’ve got someone setting up camp on your front lawn, it’s appropriate for the person – or entity – concerned to communicate with police about that.”

NZ First leader Winston Peters wasn’t convinced. He picked up on a statement from the investigation, where Coster said the meeting with MPs was “uncomfortable”.

“How on earth is this not raising a red flag for direct `political interference’,” Peters asked.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins say there was no undue pressure to end the occupation.

National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell questioned why Coster ordered police to move in within 24 hours after meeting MPs. He said that indicated haste, which could have meant officers weren’t prepared and were in danger.

ACT leader David Seymour called for some “rogue” officers to lose their jobs. He said most police did a good job given the difficult conditions.

“Today’s IPCA report confirms what was apparent to most who witnessed the protest. There were a few rogue officers who used excessive force and should be relieved of their duties,” Seymour said.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Police and protesters clash in Wellington during the occupation of Parliament grounds by anti-mandate protesters.

Were police prepared?

Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said the riot was a wake-up call for authorities to respond to disinformation.

The IPCA said many officers, ranging from fresh graduates who were sent to the riot to commanding officers, weren’t prepared for the mass chaos and violence on Parliament that day.

Ghahraman said they needed to be alert to other disinformation campaigns that could materialise in violence in the future.

“It was coming, it was foreseeable and I hope they are prepared for this in the future,” she said.

“It’s surprising to me that they were caught off-guard by violence, given many who are tuned into this stuff had been telling us that far-right movements focused on the Covid vaccines were becoming anti-government, anti-certain minorities, and were displaying violence online.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Protesters left Parliament’s grounds in flames, and fought police who moved to end the occupation.

Mitchell said it was troubling that police had to improvise on the spot, some turning to fire extinguishers and whatever they could find as the riot continued.

“Why were officers deployed and put at risk in a rushed operation without the right equipment, not enough numbers, and knowing it was an impossible task,” he asked.

Hipkins said the riot offered a chance to reflect that foreign protest methods, such as convoys and riots, were coming for New Zealand.

”The IPCA report, I think, gives us a good place to consider some of those issues and to make sure that we are providing the police as much support as they need to be able to deal with that,” he said.