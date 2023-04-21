UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly cancels Wellington meetings over Sudan crisis

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly holding meeting with foreign leaders about Sudan, in a photo posted to Twitter while he was in Wellington, New Zealand.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has cancelled a trip to Samoa with Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and meetings in Wellington, as he scrambles to respond to conflict in Sudan.

Cleverly cut the remainder of his tour of the Pacific short on Friday, arriving in Wellington, and then leaving the city, earlier than expected. Mahuta had already travelled to Apia, Samoa, where she expected to have a meeting with both Cleverly and Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa.

“It’s with real regret that due to the ongoing situation in Sudan I’ve had to cut the visit short,” Cleverly said, in a statement issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office on Friday afternoon.

“I’ve spoken to Foreign Minister Mahuta and told her how disappointed I am to have had to leave early and we’ve agreed we’ll reschedule as soon as we can.”

READ MORE:

* Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to visit Samoa alongside UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

* Strange decisions made in cabinet reshuffle

* Nanaia Mahuta to attend Nato meeting of foreign ministers



In the past week, fighting has broken out in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, between the country’s military, led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and a rival general, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces.

Tens of thousands are reportedly fleeing the city, and the United Nations has reported hundreds have been killed in the conflict, including, possibly, nine children.

The United Kingdom has an embassy in Khartoum. New Zealand's closest embassy is in neighbouring Ethiopia.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Auckland on Friday.

Cleverly, while travelling across the Pacific and in Wellington, held virtual meetings with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the president of Kenya, and the leader of the African Union.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he was due to meet with Cleverly on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, he's had to return back to the UK to deal with a situation in Sudan, which I think everyone will acknowledge is a tragic situation there, and one that the UK government will be very focused on, and he's gone back to lead to the response to that.

“I'm obviously disappointed not to have the opportunity to meet this time.”

He said he would be headed to the United Kingdom for in the coming weeks, and would be meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A spokesperson for Mahuta said her trip to Samoa would be unaffected.