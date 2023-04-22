'Blimmin' good day': PM Chris Hipkins celebrates Australia citizenship for Kiwis

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, readying for a flight to Brisbane, says its a "blimmin' good day" for New Zealanders living in Australia.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says it’s a “blimmin’ good day” for Kiwis living in Australia, as the door to citizenship across the Tasman opens up.

The Australian Labor Government overnight Saturday announced a major change to its immigration policies for New Zealanders, allowing Kiwis to directly apply for citizenship after four years of living in Australia, affording them social security and voting rights.

The policy change, which could affect some half a million of the 700,000 Kiwis in Australia, was a significant unwinding of a 2001 decision to withdraw rights for New Zealanders that has riled successive Governments.

Hipkins, speaking to reporters from Wellington before a flight to Brisbane, said the change was “only right”.

“It’s a blimmin’ good day for Kiwis living in Australia, who in many cases have been living with that uncertainty for a long period of time,” he said.

“It wasn't fair. New Zealanders are some of Australia's most valuable migrants, you know, they work hard, they pay a higher proportion of tax relative to many others in the Australian workforce.”

He said he did not think the easier pathway to citizenship would make a “significant change to the calculation” for New Zealanders thinking about moving to Australia.

Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins talks before departing for Australia after a major policy announcement affecting Kiwis across the Ditch.

"It will mean that if they do make that decision - and people make that for a whole wide variety of different reasons, including family connection - I don't think it will make a significant difference to that calculation.

“There is no way to model that. But there are already around 700,000 New Zealanders living in Australia now.

“We don’t know exactly how many of them will be affected by this policy change ... but it is likely that a significant number of those are going to benefit from this.”

The new arrangement would bring New Zealanders’ rights in Australia “pretty much” in line with that Australians receive in New Zealand.

“It is a significant advance in the relationship between New Zealand and Australia ... The current Australian government have really taken this on board.

“It was a commitment they made not long after taking office ... they have absolutely fulfilled that commitment.”

With this issue now out of the way, Hipkins said he would be focussing on New Zealand’s economic relationship with Australia during his trip to Brisbane.

Hipkins will land in Brisbane on Saturday afternoon, and will meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday.

