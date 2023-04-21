Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon donated to both Labour and National

As Justice Minister, Kiritapu Allan is the minister responsible for the Human Rights Commission. It's been revealed she was given donations by the current commissioner in 2020.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says giving cash to political parties – be they on the left or right – is a family tradition, amid revelations he donated thousands of dollars to Labour Minister Kiri Allan and gave her a rent subsidy for a campaign office before the 2020 election.

Foon and his wife Ying Foon gave $1500 to Allan in 2020, and their company Triple Eight Investments Limited also gave Allan a rent subsidy worth $9185, according to the declaration.

Foon also said he donated “about $1500” to the National Party east coast electorate campaign where Tania Tapsell, who is also the mayor of Rotorua, ran against Allan. A National Party spokesperson said Foon actually donated $1000.

Foon said it was “nothing out of the ordinary” for his family to donate to political campaigns, and it had become a “tradition” to donate to various parties over the years.

Allan's campaign worked from one of the properties partially owned by Foon, only because it wasn't being used for anything else at the time, he said.

"The shop was empty as the business was shut down."

Foon was appointed Race Relations Commissioner in July 2019 by Andrew Little when he was the justice minister. Prior to this, Foon spent six terms as mayor of Gisborne.

Allan was a backbench MP when Foon was appointed but is now justice minister and has responsibility for appointing Human Rights Commissioners, including the Race Relations Commissioner.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he had “no cause for concern” about the donations. He said there was a conflict of interest process which looked at political donations.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says its "nothing out of the ordinary" for his family to donate to political campaigns.

“If someone who's made a political donation comes up for appointment, a minister who has a conflict would be excused from participating in that process. So we've got well established processes for managing that,” he said.

Allan also defended the donations and rent deal and said she wasn’t involved in Foon’s appointment. She was a backbench MP at the time, and not a Cabinet minister.

“I felt pretty comfortable with what was disclosed,” she said.

Allan said it was Foon’s wife’s empty shop on the main drag.

“We paid some nominal sum or a sum per week, and so that's what been declared.”

She has since updated her conflict of interest information to provide “absolute transparency” she said in a statement.

“I am confident there haven’t been any decisions I’ve been involved in where this conflict would need to be managed.”

But ACT Leader David Seymour said Foon needed to go “immediately”.

“Kiri Allan is now the minister of justice responsible for appointing the commissioner. She didn’t appoint Foon but would be responsible for his re-appointment.”

Foon gave Justice Minister Kiri Allan a rent subsidy for her East Coast office before the 2020 election.

Seymour said the commissioner was supposed to be independent and uphold human rights for all New Zealanders.

“Kiri Allan needs to sack [Foon] now. As well as consistently being hopeless, he is now compromised and clearly unable to remain in the role.”

National justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said the Race Relations Commissioner “has a watchdog role, and needs to be clearly independent and is required to be apolitical”.

“When Ms Allan became minister of justice, she should have moved quickly to deal with the perceived conflict effectively by declaring it to the Cabinet Office.”

In a later statement, Hipkins said Allan had “since taken the necessary steps to register the matter now that she holds the justice portfolio”.

“The minister has also assured me that she has not made any decisions in her portfolio that bring this potential conflict into play.”

Hipkins described Foon’s donations to both Labour and National as a “balanced approach to supporting various candidates regardless of their party affiliation”.

He added it was “something that used to be more common in New Zealand and has always been acknowledged as an acceptable way to contribute to their community”.

In a statement, the Human Rights Commission said it still needed to assess the reporting and did not plan to comment further.

It took the issue of political neutrality “extremely seriously”, the statement added.