Welcome to Australia, Kiwis: Chris Hipkins pushes aside domestic concerns to celebrate major Australian citizenship change

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, readying for a flight to Brisbane, says its a "blimmin' good day" for New Zealanders living in Australia.

ANALYSIS: Welcome to Australia, Kiwis. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins landed in Brisbane on Saturday afternoon for the second time in his tenure, and with a new feeling of hospitality in the air.

Not that the welcome itself really conveyed the significance of the moment.

The overnight trip in advance of Anzac Day has become a moment of rejoice for the Government, which after 20 years of lobbying the Australians succeeded in unwinding a 2001 decision which has frustrated the trans-Tasman relationship.

No longer will Kiwis be second-class citizens in Australia as Australians are granted instant residence in New Zealand. The Australian Labor Government has decided all New Zealanders that reside in Australia for four-years will be able to become citizens – hundreds of thousands of Kiwis in Australia are expected to benefit from this.

And Kiwis yet to head to Australia could too.

Having landed in Brisbane to celebrate the major policy shift, Hipkins was welcomed to the country in an “acknowledgement of country ceremony”. Such ceremonies are now standard events for visiting dignitaries in Australia, akin to how pōwhiri is used, with an emphasis on the welcoming party granting permission for the visitors to cross a territorial border.

The lobby of the Sofitel Hotel was hardly an auspicious venue for the event – it was simply where Hipkins and his delegation were due to stay. As a couple sipped wine, a father hushed his excitable child, and a man with filmed while clutching a gin and tonic, the sound of a didgeridoo ushered the Kiwis towards the elevators.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Māori leader Ngahiwi Tomoana, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor are welcomed into Australia at a ceremony at the Sofitel Hotel in Brisbane.

Uncle Shannon Ruska​, the Aboriginal elder welcoming the New Zealanders, said the ceremony was important because back when tribal boundaries were in place “not all a family could just rock up and set up camp”.

“Once then you're granted permission they say, ‘Oh, go pack your swag. Come on. We're going over, we've got permission’.”

In response, Māori leader Ngahiwi Tomoana​ spoke of bridging the gap between Aboriginal and Māori cultures during this “momentous occasion”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff An Aboriginal performing group led by Uncle Shannon Ruska watch as a Māori performance takes place on stage, at a gala event held in Brisbane on Saturday evening.

“We know that we’re bridging that 64,000 year gap when the haka and the didgeridoo come together in some form of haka-ridoo.”

With permission granted to Kiwis to cross the border and become citizens, more bridging the gap, more haka-ridoo, could come. Already before Hipkins left Wellington, concerns were being aired about a possible boost to the “brain drain” from New Zealand to Australia.

Hipkins has so far pushed those domestic concerns aside. But the reason for concern was obvious throughout Saturday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff An Aboriginal group performs on stage at a gala dinner in Brisbane, attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and senior Australia officials to celebrate 40 years of trans-Tasman free trade.

Queensland was an obvious choice of venue of the celebrations. The Australian state is teeming with Kiwis, more than 200,000 of them.

Remember the reality show The GC? The group of “Mozzies” – Māori Aussies – who a decade ago sought “money, sex, and fame” on the Gold Coast were not alone. One in three Kiwis heading across the Ditch were landing in Queensland at the time, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, amid the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis.

And it’s why the Australian Labor Government was happy to make a show of it. Making good on a promise to New Zealanders in Australia is feel-good politics, but there’s also self-interest at play in this long-held Labor policy.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff From left, New Zealand's High Commissioner to Australia Annette King, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Granting Kiwis an easy pathway to citizenship – and therefore voting rights – could be worth hundreds of thousands of votes, particularly in a state with electorates that are seen as key to winning a federal election. New Zealanders are the largest minority group in 13 of Queensland’s electorates.

Amid a dinner of New Zealand lamb and snapper at a gala on Saturday evening, Hipkins took the stage with Treasurer Jim Chalmers – a longstanding Queensland electorate MP – for a “fireside chat”.

“We were joking before of the 700,000 New Zealanders living in Australia. 699,000 of them live in my electorate,” Chalmers said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers talks on stage at a gala dinner attended by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Brisbane.

The number of Kiwis in Queensland was a frequent mention. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk joked there were more Kiwis in Queensland than Queenstown, and “I’m not gonna blame them”.

The MC of the event, Australian broadcaster Tim Davies, got a laugh out of a joke that equally could have struck a nerve.

“What a guest list, you have to wonder if anyone is left in New Zealand tonight.”