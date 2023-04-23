Australian PM Anthony Albanese says citizenship offer to Kiwis is 'common sense', as Hipkins lauds deal

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand jointly praise the new pathway to citizenship for Kiwis in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says offering Kiwis citizenship across the Tasman shouldn’t lead more Kiwis moving across the Ditch, though the “smartest and brightest” are always welcome.

Albanese, speaking alongside Prime Minster Chris Hipkins in Brisbane on Sunday afternoon, said his Labor Government’s change to citizenship laws for Kiwis was “a common sense approach”.

The policy change was announced early on Saturday morning.

From July 1, hundreds of thousands of Kiwis in Australia will be able to directly apply for citizenship after living in the country for four years, undoing a 2001 decision that restricted Kiwis’ ability to seek citizenship and benefits such as voting rights and social security.

Hipkins was in Brisbane this weekend to celebrate the major policy shift in Australia.

Both leaders dismissed concerns the change would add to a “brain drain” of Kiwis across the Tasman.

“I’ve never met a Kiwi who wasn’t smart and bright, and so the contribution that will be made, is being made already ... people are here now,” Albanese said.

“I don't think it will lead to more people from New Zealand coming to Australia. It will just mean that they're treated better when they're here. Simple as that.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Could New Zealanders be snagged by Australia after a citizenship deal? Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes on a sausage with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a citizenship event for Kiwis in Australia in Brisbane on Sunday.

“There's been an increased number of Australians travelling to live in New Zealand in recent times as well.”

Hipkins said it was “fundamentally a question of fairness” and he did not believe it would push more New Zealanders to Australia.

"These New Zealanders are living in Australia. They've made their lives in Australia and by not being able to access the pathway to citizenship they also haven't been able to access many of the public services that they should be able to rely on.

“I'm absolutely confident that New Zealanders living and making a life in New Zealand want to continue to stay with the home of the All Blacks, the true home of the pavlova and the lamington. There's plenty of reasons for them to stay back home in New Zealand.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend an Australian citizen ceremony in Brisbane, on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters later in the afternoon, Hipkins said the arrangement was a “good deal” for the New Zealand taxpayer.

"In the absence of [New Zealanders] being able to access Australian public services, the fallback position was New Zealand public services, which they ultimately weren't contributing towards because their taxes were being paid here in Australia.

“By allowing those Kiwis to access public services here, then the burden is not falling back on the New Zealand taxpayer.”

Earlier in the afternoon, the prime ministers both spoke at a citizenship ceremony for more than 200 New Zealanders at a breezy outdoor auditorium on the edge of the Brisbane river.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Soon-to-be Australian citizens read an oath at a ceremony in Brisbane on Sunday.

“We acknowledge the difficulties and delays you’ve faced to get to this point, and we’ll ensure that those who come after you will enjoy a smoother road to citizenship,” Albanese said.

“It’s just the fair and the right thing to do.”

Hipkins said “some observers” might be surprised to see a New Zealand prime minister welcome Kiwis becoming citizens of another country.

“But that would ignore the very long and special history of the trans-Tasman relationship.

“There is no secret though that in more recent times there has been limitations on the abilities of New Zealanders who choose to live and work in Australia making real progress here ... there have at times been difficult and unfair consequences.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff The crowd watched as the prime ministers talked at a citizenship ceremony in Brisbane on Sunday.

Buried Kiwi soldiers rediscovered

On Sunday morning, Hipkins and Albanese laid poppies on previously unmarked graves of World War I soldiers from their respective countries, to mark the upcoming Anzac Day.

Hipkins placed a poppy on the grave of Andrew Clarkson, a member of the Canterbury Infantry Regiment, who died in Brisbane in 1947 and was among the unmarked graves of 10 New Zealanders discovered at the cemetery.

Australian Remembrance Army co-founder Katrina Trevethan identified them while researching more than 700 unmarked graves of Australians at the site, and alerted the New Zealand Remembrance Army.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Hipkins and Albanese attended a remembrance ceremony at Lutwyche Cemetery.

She said there could have been numerous reasons why the New Zealanders had been buried in unmarked graves.

"They could have been destitute when they died, and they didn't have the funds to pay for the burial; they could have not had family here to pay for it as well.

“There are a few of these [people] who were born in Australia, so maybe they were coming back to Australia after the war. But yeah, [it's] unknown really.”