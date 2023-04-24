Trans-Tasman testiness over citizenship resolved, but nuclear sensitivities remain

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand jointly praise the new pathway to citizenship for Kiwis in Australia.

A thorny trans-Tasman citizenship issue has been resolved, but Prime Minister Chris Hipkin’s Brisbane trip showed nuclear sensitivities are set to linger between New Zealand and Australia.

Hipkins’ weekend trip to Brisbane, Queensland, ended on Sunday evening after a series to events to celebrate a major shift in citizenship policy for Kiwis across the Tasman and an anniversary of economic ties between the countries.

It marked the end of the second of two longstanding issues in the relationship. After Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stemmed the flow of criminally convicted New Zealand citizens being deported to a home they did not really know, his Government has this weekend welcomed Kiwis who reside in Australia for four years to apply directly for citizenship.

The questions then centred on an emerging long-term issue – Australia’s planned acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines – questions Albanese was unwilling to answer.

At a joint press conference on Sunday afternoon, after a citizenship ceremony where more than 200 Kiwis pledged allegiance to Australia, Hipkins said he had discussed with Albanese his country’s new Aukus pact.

The pact between Australia, United Kingdom and the United States, will have Australia acquire nuclear-propelled in the coming three decades.

"New Zealand, like Australia, is clear eyed that there is a challenging strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific region,” Hipkins said.

“We both want a stable, secure, and resilient region and New Zealand agrees with the Aukus partners that the collective objective needs to be the delivery of peace and stability, and the preservation of an international rules-based system in our region.”

Albanese, asked twice at the press conference about New Zealand’s possible involvement in Aukus, veered away from answering the question, talking instead about the Pacific Island Forum and both countries co-operating on climate change.

New Zealand maintains a strong nuclear-free stance, and Hipkins on Sunday said he welcomed Albanese’s reassurance Australia remained committed to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Despite this, Defence Minister Andrew Little has said New Zealand was interested in joining a second “pillar” of the Aukus arrangement, that would involve the sharing of non-nuclear defence technologies associated with the submarines.

Speaking to reporters later in the afternoon, Hipkins said New Zealand remained open to having “conversations” about the second pillar of Aukus.

“We haven’t had those [conversations] yet, until we know more about that, I don’t think it would be right to be ruling things in or out.”

He was unwilling to answer a hypothetical question about whether he would deny entry to nuclear-propelled Australian vessels into New Zealand waters, but said New Zealand’s nuclear-free policy, “which includes nuclear-propulsion”, had not changed.

Both leaders put up a strong defence of the citizenship change on Sunday, denying it would have more New Zealanders leaving for Australia.

From July 1, hundreds of thousands of Kiwis in Australia will be able to directly apply for citizenship after living in the country for four years, undoing a 2001 decision that restricted Kiwis’ ability to seek citizenship and benefits such as voting rights and social security.

“I’ve never met a Kiwi who wasn’t smart and bright, and so the contribution that will be made, is being made already ... people are here now,” Albanese said.

“I don't think it will lead to more people from New Zealand coming to Australia. It will just mean that they're treated better when they're here. Simple as that.”