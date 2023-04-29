My key takeaways from finding out everything I could about Christopher Luxon

Christopher Luxon, leader of the opposition, reveals the first thing he'd do if elected Prime Minister in October.

For a two-part special report, Andrea Vance spoke to dozens of people including former and current colleagues, friends and people who have known Christopher Luxon personally or through his time in business or politics.

Christopher Luxon asks a lot of questions.

I’ve been warned about this. A former colleague tells me it’s easy to have a long conversation with the former airline chief, and come away knowing very little about him.

It’s a trick successful people use – knowledge is power, and people enjoy talking about themselves.

But I’m there (in his home) to ask the questions, the culmination of a couple of months researching the Leader of the Opposition for a two-part series.

Pepsi drinker, country music lover, and adequate when backing a boat trailer. Here are a few other things I learned about him.

He’s actually really nice.

Luxon’s public persona is so inoffensively bland and one-dimensional that his charm comes as quite a surprise. ‘He’s actually really nice’ is a common thing to hear from those who’ve just met him.

He’s clever, warm, amiable – and if he really wants to win, the public needs to see more of this side of him. It’s a shame that his true nature is dulled by the corporate buzzwords and slogans he uses like a crutch.

Politicians are drilled to be rigorously on message. Luxon follows this with the same discipline he applies to all other aspects of his life, repeating the same hollow, boilerplate phrases.

His practical mind is intent on process and doing what needs to be done, so that the art of persuasion and poetry of politics seems beyond him.

He also reads an awful lot, which influences his speech and his thinking. If he loosened up and trusted his political instincts a little more, voters might get more of a sense of the thing that drives him: using his good fortune to help others get ahead.

He’s a bit weird.

Luxon takes everything seriously: from choosing a leader to study for the year; recommending motivational books to employees and laminating jet-ski safety tips for a friend.

That’s even before you get into the religion stuff. And that he uses the comic sans font.

His earnest awkwardness is a thing to behold. But it also might be a problem: Florida politician Bob Graham’s strange habits, like logging every mundane detail of his daily life in a little notebook, snuffed out his presidential hopes.

Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon and wife Amanda.

Likewise, Mitt Romney’s weirdness (awkward public encounters, off-kilter anecdotes, and frankly, his Mormonism) became a running narrative that the Obama campaign used to their advantage in 2012.

He ran an airline.

It’s very easy to gloss over Luxon’s helming of Air New Zealand, because we’ve heard so much about it. But his business career really says a lot about what kind of prime minister he might be.

He’s a natural leader, but a tough boss with high standards. Sir John Key, who famously worked 18-19 hours days as premier, says Luxon puts his former schedule to shame.

Luxon is also a fixer and a disrupter. He relishes the idea that he was an outsider that turned around an airline (that was bleeding money) and a party (that was bleeding support).

His success came from changing the internal culture of both organisations. How that works for the economic direction of a country is less clear, but he’s got six months to explain it.

You can read Part 1 of the full profile on the man who would be PM on The Post.