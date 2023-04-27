Labour to deliver 'no-frills' Budget with no new taxes - Hipkins

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out a special levy to pay for the cyclone rebuild in what he says will be a “no frills” and “orthodox” Budget handed down on May 18, containing “no major new tax changes”.

In a speech to the Employers and Manufacturers Association, and livestreamed at the top of this article page from 12.40pm, Hipkins said that the cyclone recovery would be mostly paid for out of current Budget allowances.

“There will be no new tax everyone would have had to pay, like a cyclone levy, to fund the recovery,” Chris Hipkins said.

“This will be an orthodox no-frills Budget focused on funding the things most important to New Zealanders like support with the cost of living and cyclone recovery. There will also not be any major new tax changes like a wealth tax or CGT.”

Hipkins also revealed Treasury estimates of the cost of the rebuild form the Auckland floods and cyclone Gabrielle: between $9 billion and $14.5 billion of asset damage.

“A key message of this Budget is restraint. In a cost-of-living crisis, now is not the time to be asking Kiwis to pay more though a levy for cyclone repair costs,” Hipkins said.

The prime minister reiterated his previous message that Labour under Jacinda Ardern bit off more than it could chew.

“The reality is the Government was previously doing too much, too fast, and the effect of that was being tied up with issues taking time and money away from where our primary focus needed to be.

However, the thrust of his speech was to set the Budget season off with a key message: restraint. Hipkins has said that the Budget will be about trimming and prioritising.

“I want to be clear. Times are tough for many people right now. I get that, and I hear that from my local community in the Hutt Valley too. Family budgets are tight and many are going without. The stress this places on families and parents is huge.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaking at a pre-budget luncheon at the EAM meeting.

Hipkins has made a significant play to get out and talk to business, and be seen to be doing so. He personally thanked the employers businesses present for absorbing what costs it could.

“I know that business is doing what it can to absorb increasing costs and not pass these onto your customers. I do not think this has been acknowledged enough. Thank you for doing what you can.

“But with increasing input costs, supply chains under pressure, and an unstable global picture, there comes a point at which you have no choice but to increase your prices,” he said.

Hipkins also used the speech to burnish a more conservative fiscal stance than his predecessor, arguing that Government spending has dropped sharply since the elevated levels at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the peak of Covid when we were supporting nearly half of all jobs in the country with the wage subsidy, spending increased to 34-35% of GDP.

“However, Treasury has pointed out that between now and 2024, Government spending is set to fall by the largest amount since at least 1987 -- due in part to the rapid rollback of Covid spending underway.”

“So, despite what you might hear from the Opposition, the fact is Government spending is tracking down towards the low thirties as a percent of GDP, and that is about where I would like it to settle.”

Hipkins also outlined his broader view on Government – one that does fewer things does them well and focusses on growing the economic pie.

“A second thing we need do as a Government is a small number of things very well. And those small number of things need to be focused on growing our economy.”

“As a Government we need to pull right back and ask the question – what things are going to make the biggest difference to New Zealand right now?

“What is going to help lift our productivity and wealth so we can keep investing in services like health and education?”

“What are the handful of things that will help get us ahead and stay ahead?”