$61m bus driver funding from Government yet to be spent

Million of dollars set aside by Government to help up bus driver pay has still not been spent.

Formally announced in October, the $61 million boost aimed to push urban bus drivers' pay up to $30 per hour and regional drivers' pay up to $28 per hour.

In answering a question asked in March by National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown, Transport Minister Michael Wood confirmed the funding was yet to be spent.

“However, most of the $61m has been allocated based on forecasting and driver wage increases that have been implemented or are in the process of being implemented via public transport authorities, and we expect claims for this additional cost will be made in the coming period,” Wood said.

When the funding was announced in October, Wood said public transport authorities and operators could access a share of the $61m funding over the coming four years, provided they contribute to wage increases and continue to adjust rates in the future.

Brown said there were issues around New Zealand with buses continuing to be cancelled “and people feeling the pain of a completely unreliable transport service”.

“This government promised the money in Budget... It’s now April and nothing’s actually happened with it.”

Wellington Regional Councillor and Transport Chair Thomas Nash said the agreement to boost drivers’ pay to $30 an hour had already been made, based on a portion from the Government’s contribution.

“We've made those commitments and working through a series of paperwork.”

Wood said it was clear there were challenges recruiting bus drivers in many cities around New Zealand.

“This has been driven by a contracting system that forces operators to lower drivers’ pay and conditions in order to compete commercially,” Wood said.

He said the government recognised improving the conditions of bus drivers would make it easier to recruit and retain drivers.

“That’s why we are moving ahead with reforms to the public transport operating model, introducing Fair Pay Agreements, and $61m in Budget 22 to improve terms and conditions for drivers.”