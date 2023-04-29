Take Five: What will new hybrid trains mean for Wellington region?

Transport Minister Michael Wood reveals the Government's preferred Let's Get Wellington Moving option, which includes both light rail and a second Mt Victoria tunnel. (Video published June 2022).

The Government will spend hundreds of millions on new hybrid trains for the Wellington region.

The 18 new four-car trains for the Wellington to Masterton and Wellington to Palmerston North rail lines, as well as station and line upgrades, will be a major part of Budget 2023’s infrastructure spend, and are expected to increase trips on the two lines by 1.5 million trips annually. The announcement was exclusively revealed by The Post on Saturday morning.

1. Who will pay?

The Government is expected to provide 90% of the funding for the trains, as it had when trains were last purchased for Wellington, and both the Wellington regional council and Horizons Regional Council would provide the remaining 10%.

“We said that infrastructure will be a key focus in this year’s Budget and this announcement is a critical example of that. It builds on previous Budgets where this government has made a long term commitment to improving rail services for New Zealanders,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa Line trains at Masterton Railway Station about to leave for Wellington.

2. What makes the trains hybrid?

“The new trains will operate using a combination of electricity wires, batteries and fuel, lowering our carbon emissions and making New Zealand less reliant on volatile international energy markets,” Robertson said.

3. Wasn't this plan rejected before?

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter said the Government had refused the regional council's bid for new trains at the last Budget, but a tweaked business case – with a few less trains sought – has now been accepted. The council’s business case asked for a $874m investment.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty, also the local government minister, said it was a "massive" announcement as Wairarapa had been "screaming out for decades" for investment in its rail line.

"New trains aren't cheap. So unless the Government kicked in, it wasn't gonna happen," he said.

4. Does this mean fares will increase?

Ponter said there would be no fare increases to pay for the new trains.

"We're just ecstatic to hear of today's announcement, it bodes really, really well for public transport in the lower North Island,” Ponter said.

Supplied This Hitachi model is an example of a trimode rail car that could be purchased for Wellington's rail network.

5. How much service capacity will they add?

Ponter said the new trains would double the number of services to Levin, Shannon and Palmerston North to at least four times a day.

The news comes after Metlink on Friday blamed a KiwiRail failure in Auckland for reduced rail services up to Kapiti after the only Kiwirail “specialist rail track evaluation car” broke down and was unable to do inspections on the tracks, making them non-compliant. Without the compliance, Kiwirail introduced speed restrictions.