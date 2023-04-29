National's Christopher Luxon sharpens pitch to middle-income voters as party warns of Labour's 'envy-driven tax-grab'

Christopher Luxon, leader of the opposition, reveals the first thing he'd do if elected Prime Minister in October.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has launched a fresh attack on the Labour government’s spending record and made another pitch to middle-income voters, young people and families at the party’s northern conference in Auckland.

Luxon promised National would “beat the cost-of-living crisis” and restore law and order in a keynote speech which promised an immediate turnaround to skyrocketing bills, worsening school results and the health crisis, should it win October’s election.

“National views success as something to celebrate. Labour views success as something to tax,” he said in a speech which was warmly received by the party faithful, including former prime minister Sir John Key.

The speech reiterated the party’s policies, including plans to give 25% tax rebates for most families’ childcare bills, sanction young beneficiaries, fast-track and remove red tape from consents, ban gang patches, and teased a new health workforce policy which he would announce on Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Greens call for Capital Gains Tax and end to petrol tax cuts at party rally

* Christopher Luxon promises childcare rebates for any family earning less than $180,000

* Why the stage is set for the first negative election campaign in a long while



David White/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon and former Prime Minister John Key embrace at the National Party northern region conference.

The policies would be paid for by trimming Labour’s “wasteful” spending on consultants by $400 million.

He also touched on many of the country’s pain points – including fears many young professionals and tradespeople will leave New Zealand in search of better pay, conditions and travel.

“National will properly manage the economy so that young people go overseas to explore the world, not because they’re economic refugees who feel they can’t make a good living here in the country they should be proud to call home,” he said.

“It’s not just our nurses. Doctors, teachers, engineers, bus drivers, chefs and mechanics are all being drawn to Australia.”

Meanwhile, worsening education results “appalled and embarrassed” every New Zealander, he said.

“In this country ... two-thirds of secondary school students failed to reach the minimum level the OECD says is necessary to succeed in further learning, life, and work.

“We used to be in the top 10 countries in the world for maths, reading and science. Now, we’re out of the top 10 in all three. In maths, we’ve dropped from 4th to 27th ...

“Too many kids are coming through the school system – or more worryingly, falling out of it – without the skills they need to extend their education or to one day have the jobs, incomes and careers they would like.”

He also criticised the health reforms, which created a centralised healthcare system and disestablished the 20 district health boards.

“All of us know there’s something fundamentally wrong with a Government that builds a brand new, massive health bureaucracy while nurses in hospital wards are literally crying with exhaustion and worry.”

Much of his speech also focussed on Labour’s tax plans. Deputy leader Nicola Willis claimed she knew Labour was discussing new taxes at Cabinet, said it “resents success” and was coming up with an “envy-driven tax-grab” in a speech on Saturday morning.

Luxon ruled out any new wealth, inheritance or capital gains taxes, and said National would also seek a free trade agreement with India.