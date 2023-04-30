Christopher Luxon 'not at all' concerned about ACT's play for Tāmaki seat

ACT deputy Brooke van Velden is standing in Tāmaki in the upcoming election.

National leader Christopher Luxon is not concerned about ACT’s bid for Auckland’s Tāmaki seat, announcing on Saturday the party’s deputy Brooke van Velden would be competing for the electorate.

“We’ve got a fantastic local candidate there in Simon O’Connor,” Luxon said on Sunday.

“He’s been the MP there for some time, and he does an exceptionally good job getting into the constituent issues that his local constituents have.

“I expect him to compete very strongly there.”

Despite Labour’s strong election result in 2020, where many National-held seats turned red, O’Connor kept a tight grip on Tāmaki with 53% of the electorate candidate vote, to Labour candidate Shirin Brown’s 33%. The ACT candidate Carmel Nancy Claridge held 5% of the vote.

O’Connor apologised last month after “pointing out” to Green co-leader Marama Davidson that a US school shooter’s identity was not a “white cis male”, in Parliament.

He also caused controversy last year over a social media post, which has since been deleted, that read “this is a good day” and was posted shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Van Velden said in a social media post said she was standing for Tāmaki as the community deserved a “real choice”.

“It’s time for a new approach.”

In 2020, ACT’s party support in Tāmaki shot up to 12%, from 1% in 2017 and 2014.

Van Velden ran for Wellington Central in 2020, pulling 865 votes, and Auckland Central in 2017, pulling electorate 151 votes.