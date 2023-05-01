Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will meet King Charles while in London for the coronation, although the prime minister himself doesn't support the monarchy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about further support New Zealand will provide to Ukraine, as it fights an ongoing Russian invasion.

Hipkins spoke with Zelenskyy on Monday evening, as he headed to London for King Charles’ coronation. A readout of the conversation, provided by Hipkins’ office, said the pair spoke of “New Zealand’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its ongoing condemnation of Russia’s egregious actions”.

“They also discussed the prime minister’s forthcoming visit to the UK, where he will visit NZDF personnel who, alongside the UK and other partners, are training members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Hipkins in the statement said New Zealand “steadfastly supports Ukraine and will continue to look for ways we can provide meaningful contributions”.

“I look forward to meeting President Zelenskyy when the opportunity arises.”

“Over a year on from Russia’s illegal invasion, we continue to call on Russia to act consistently with its international obligations, cease military aggression, withdraw troops and then return to meaningful diplomatic negotiations.”

Earlier on Monday, Hipkins said he would announce a new round of support for Ukraine’s fight against a continuing Russian invasion.

“I intend to outline to the president in my call this evening what shape that additional support that we're going to provide will be, and then we'll certainly share that once I've had the opportunity to share it with Ukraine first.”

The further support would be announced when he visited New Zealand Defence Force soldiers who were training Ukrainian troops at a military base outside London, he said.

Asked if he would visit Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, if invited when he travelled to Lithuania for a Nato meeting in July, Hipkins said “scheduling wise, I think it’s looking unlikely”.

“I’ve got a relatively busy travel schedule and of course quite a lot that I need to attend back in New Zealand.”