Government shakes up Clean Car Discount scheme

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the changes to the scheme included narrowing the focus to more fuel efficient vehicles “earlier than planned”.

The Government is changing the Clean Car programme to increase fees slapped on higher emitting vehicles, changing the rebates for zero emissions imports and lowering the threshold for eligible vehicles.

The changes come as the scheme was “successfully exceeding industry and government projections”, Transport Minister Michael Wood said, after it was reviewed a year into its full implementation.

He said 20% of all new passenger car sales were electric last year, up from 8% in 2021.

“As planned we are further targeting the scheme to maintain its success and ensure it will be self-funding until its next review,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Has the Clean Car Discount been a success or a failure?

* Parliament passes law to slash road user charges cut by at least $27

* The Clean Car Programme - what you need to know



The Government also had to increase the Clean Car Discount’s repayable Crown grant by $100 million in Budget 2023.

Motoring NZ reported earlier this month there was $98 million of funding left, as income from the fees was lower than the rebate payouts.

Wood said the changes to the scheme included narrowing the focus to more fuel efficient vehicles “earlier than planned”.

stuff The Clean Car Discount scheme was unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw on June 13. (first published June 2021)

That means the threshold for a rebate would be lowered for new and used cars that emit from 146 grams of CO2 per kilometre down to 100 grams of CO2/km.

“This will include battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids,” Wood said.

”The rebate for used EV imports will also increase, meaning New Zealanders will save up to $3507 per vehicle, helping many low and middle income New Zealanders get into lower emitting vehicles they otherwise couldn’t afford,” Wood said.

That was up from $3450.

To fund the changes, Wood said the charges placed on high emitting vehicles would change, lowering the threshold so vehicles that emit 150g of CO2/km or more would face a fee, down from the original level of 192g of CO2/km.

Stuff The rebate threshold would drop for new and used cars that emit from 146 grams of CO2 per kilometre down to 100 grams of CO2/km.

“The scheme is also now forecast to reduce emissions by 3.4 million tonnes by 2035,” Wood said.

The scheme has come under scrutiny by the Opposition, with National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown saying there was “significant failures with the programme's implementation”.

“The ‘Clean Car Discount’ gives a rebate for expensive electric vehicles, while steep fees of thousands of dollars are imposed on other vehicles,” Brown previously said.

“It ends up punishing our farmers and tradies who need utes to do their jobs and contribute to our economy.”

ACT also committed to repealing the Clean Car Discount.

Other changes included special rebates for new and used low emission disability vehicles introduced to the fleet.