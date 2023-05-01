Rapid review into KiwiRail launched after Wellington travel chaos

On Monday passengers in Tawa said they had been waiting to get on a train for over an hour.

A rapid review into KiwiRail is being launched after major travel disruption in Wellington.

KiwiRail officials were called into a ‘’please explain’’ meeting on Monday morning by Transport Minister Michael Wood.

Train commuters struggled to get into the capital on Monday morning due to significantly reduced train capacity, as KiwiRail scrambled to complete vital checks of the region’s tracks.

It followed a critical piece of equipment breaking down that cut the train timetable by half and put a 70kph blanket speed reduction in place.

“The disruption of Wellington train services this week is not good enough and follows other similar instances of service disruptions to commuters on KiwiRail’s network,” Wood said.

“The review will inquire whether KiwiRail is appropriately focused on the delivery of reliable commuter services, if KiwiRail’s engagement with stakeholders regarding this breakdown was adequate, and what changes are needed to prevent reoccurrence.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the situation was not acceptable.

“It is a core responsibility of KiwiRail to maintain the tracks... Clearly they’ve dropped the ball.

“Lack of funding isn't an excuse.”

Earlier on Monday, National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown called for “an urgent investigation into how KiwiRail has brought the entire Wellington rail network almost to a standstill”.

“It just beggars belief that this has happened. Why does KiwiRail have just one track inspection car? Why was it broken and why wasn't it fixed earlier? Are other tracks at risk of speed restrictions too? Why weren't the appropriate track inspections done earlier?

“A resilient and reliable public transport network is critical to getting people to leave their cars at home. This latest failure does nothing to help achieve that shift,” Brown said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says Wellington’s train disruptions “is not good enough”.

He welcomed the review, saying National would also ask KiwiRail officials to present to the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee “to answer questions around how these issues occurred”.

Metlink was forced to rush out reduced timetables after Kiwirail announced its only rail inspection car was broken in Auckland, leading to a 70kph blanket speed reductions starting Monday as Wellington’s train line inspections became overdue.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, Johnsonville and Melling lines would be assessed over the course of the week to avoid the need for speed restrictions.

“We expect the entire Wellington metro network to have been assessed by the end of Friday,” Sivapakkiam said.