Not in Labour, but not a waka jumper: Meka Whaitiri to stay in Parliament

Acting PM Carmel Sepuloni and Labour MP Kelvin Davis respond to Meka Whaitiri's defection to the Māori Party on Wednesday.

The Speaker has reaffirmed his ruling that Meka Whaitiri can remain an MP, despite the waka jumping law passing in 2018.

Whaitiri quit as a minister, saying she’d “resigned” from Labour on Wednesday, to join Te Pāti Māori.

The prime minister says he still hasn’t heard from Whaitiri, and her former colleagues are questioning her motive for leaving.

Meka Whaitiri will remain an MP, Speaker Adrian Rurawhe has ruled, after facing another round of questions about whether she’d accidentally resigned as an MP altogether.

Rurawhe also said he could not release the communication he received from Whaitiri. He said it would break confidentiality MPs expected the Speaker to uphold, but he added nothing was stopping Whaitiri from releasing the messages.

Stuff has asked Whaitiri and Te Pāti Māori if they would release the communications. Neither Māori Party co-leader, nor Whaitiri, who Rurawhe said would be considered an “independent MP” in the House, appeared during the debate on Thursday.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Speaker Adrian Rurawhe is expected to make further comment about the Meka Whaitiri situation.

Rurawhe reaffirmed Whaitiri’s position on Thursday, after a second round of questioning about why the “waka jumping” provision didn’t apply to her. In 2018, Parliament introduced a law which was meant to stop MPs defecting without triggering a by-election.

READ MORE:

* Don't assume Meka Whaitiri will bring Ikaroa Rāwhiti to Te Pāti Māori

* Morgan Godfery: Whether Whaitiri's move is seen as selfless or selfish will determine her political future

* Meka Whaitiri to remain an MP, after ditching Labour for Māori Party



He said Whaitiri could stay in Parliament, and be considered an independent MP, as the process for being ousted was very specific, and he said it had not been met.

Announcing her defection on Wednesday, Whaitiri said: “This morning I have officially notified the Speaker I have resigned from the New Zealand Labour Party and have joined Te Pāti Māori.”

Had she sent a letter to the Speaker, stating she’d “resigned” as a Labour MP and wants to be considered a Māori Party MP, then public law expert Dr Dean Knight said she’d need to contest a by-election under the updated Electoral Integrity Act.

Despite Whaitiri’s public statement, Rurawhe said: "I have not received any letter of resignation, signed or unsigned."

He added, “Like you all, I have seen media coverage saying the honourable Meka Whaitiri intended to leave one party to join another. But those statements themselves do not cause the member’s seat to become vacant.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Chris Penk, Christopher Luxon, Michael Woodhouse, and Chris Bishop discuss the Speaker’s ruling on the case of Meka Whaitiri, on Wednesday.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Rurawhe should release his correspondence with Whaitiri, so the public could see how the updated Electoral Integrity Act – which was meant to stop party hopping – worked in practice.

“It’s unclear whether a letter has been sent or withdrawn, and who was involved from either the Labour Party of the Māori Party,” he said.

Whaitiri cuts off former colleagues in ‘little crisis’

Meanwhile, Whaitiri still isn’t picking up the phone for Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, while her ex-colleagues are questioning her motives.

Hipkins told reporters in London overnight he still hadn’t had an explanation from Whaitiri about why she suddenly quit Labour, and her role as a minister, to defect to Te Pāti Māori.

“I’m not aware of any situations in the past where someone has left their political party and hasn’t even picked up the phone to explain to that party why they’re doing that,” he told RNZ.

The only Labour MP who has confirmed they reached Whaitiri was Kiritapu Allan, who had to drive to Hastings to meet Whaitiri in person – in the hours before she officially confirmed she was switching teams.

“I certainly said, ‘Are you sure?’ She said, ‘Do you want to come to the Māori Party?’,” Allan recounted, when she arrived back in Wellington.

The justice minister said she declined the offer to start a mass exodus.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis and acting prime minister Carmel Sepuloni front a press conference after Meka Whaitiri ditches their party and Government.

As the dust settled, some of Whaitiri’s former colleagues were less than sympathetic to her defection on Thursday morning.

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis said she didn’t appear to have any principled reason to leave Labour.

Whaitiri has likened leaving Labour to removing “shackles” and being liberated.

“That’s the sort of language you use when you don’t have a real reason for leaving your party,” Davis told Morning Report.

“People have to find reasons when there’s no real reason. But good on her.”

He said her exit was different from that of Tariana Turia in 2004.

John Cowpland/Stuff Meka Whaitiri is joining Te Pāti Māori.

When Turia left over a major disagreement about the foreshore and seabed legislation, she formed Te Pāti Māori.

“There was a real principled stance there, I’m not sure what Meka’s principled stance is,” Davis said.

“I’m really concerned and feel sorry for the people of Ikaroa Rāwhiti.

“At a time when they’re struggling with the cyclone recovery and cost of living issues, the last thing they need is an MP who’s going through a little crisis.”

When Whaitiri returns to Parliament, Speaker Adrian Rurawhe said she would be considered an independent MP for Ikaroa Rāwhiti. She has asked to be seated beside the Māori Party co-leaders.