Green Party co-leaders knew of 'concerns' about Dr Elizabeth Kerekere before 'crybaby' message

The Green Party co-leaders say they were aware of “concerns” about Dr Elizabeth Kerekere’s behaviour before a “crybaby” message sparked an investigation, and her resignation from the party.

Kerekere quit the Green Party on Friday evening and promised to sit in the House as an independent MP until resigning at the October election, after complaining to party members about an investigation into her behaviour, and about the party’s co-leaders.

The investigation was launched by co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw in April, after it appeared Kerekere called fellow MP Chlöe Swarbrick a “crybaby" in a message accidentally sent to the party’s caucus. Kerekere denied the message was directed at Swarbrick.

But Davidson and Shaw said on Saturday morning this was not “credible”, and confirmed they were aware of “concerns” about how Kerekere treated other staff and MPs before the investigation was launched – but not to the extent it could be acted on.

"We had been aware that there were concerns and that the messages that were sent were indicative of that,” Shaw said.

"Pretty much as soon as we saw them [the messages] that evening, Marama and I had a conversation saying that we thought that we should initiate a process.”

Davidson said people within the party “did not feel safe in coming forward” before the investigation, at which point the co-leaders received confidential complaints.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson spoke to reporters about Dr Elizabeth Kerekere’s shock resignation on Friday.

"There became an opportunity that they felt safer to come forward in, with James and I leading and initiating that process.”

During a Zoom call with party members on Friday evening, Kerekere said the weeks-long investigation process was stopping her from doing her work. Sources from the meeting said Kerekere directly criticised Shaw and Davidson, claiming they had declined opportunities to de-escalate the crybaby saga. She suggested she felt pushed from the party.

Both Shaw and Davidson said aspects of what Kerekere said on Friday night were “untrue”, but would not confirm what aspects. The investigation process had been agreed to by all the party’s MPs, including Kerekere.

"The reason why we have a robust process in place, and the reason why it takes some time, is to ensure that actually it is fair and observes natural justice to everybody, including Dr Kerekere.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Green Party co-leader James Shaw said there had been concerns about Dr Elizabeth Kerekere’s behaviour before an investigation was prompted by specific messages she sent.

Kerekere’s resignation came days after Cabinet Minister Meka Whaitiri defected from Labour to Te Pāti Māori, but for the purposes of Parliament will be considered an independent MP.

Asked if the centre-left bloc of parties would be damaged by the dissension, Davidson said: “I dare say there's more than the left who have had to deal with internal questionable candidates and MPs.

“This is something that all in all organisations have to deal with and this is what we are doing now.”

Davidson said the Green Party’s remaining nine MPs were united and wanting “to just rip into the campaign and win an election”.