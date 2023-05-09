Meka Whaitiri breaks silence, explains why it was time to leave Labour and join Te Pāti Māori

The former Labour MP spoke exclusively to Breakfast this morning. She will return to Parliament later today.

MP Meka Whaitiri says “a calling deep in my puku” led her to quit the Labour Party and join Te Pāti Māori.

Whaitiri made the surprise announcement that she was switching allegiances last week at Waipatu Marae, near Hastings, while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was on a plane heading for London.

On the Breakfast morning news show on Tuesday, Whaitiri said it had been her “calling to return back to an unapologetically Māori party”.

“It was a calling deep in my puku that I had to do this. The timing was right for me and my whānau, and we made the decision,” she said in the first interview since the announcement.

READ MORE:

* Janet Wilson: Whaitiri defection solidifies Te Pāti Māori kingmaker position

* Not in Labour, but not a waka jumper: Meka Whaitiri to stay in Parliament

* Newsable today: Meka Whaitiri and waka jumping, colonial diamonds, and is the US running out of money?



“Our people understand the actions I’ve taken. It wasn’t an easy one.”

Asked why she had not told Hipkins personally of her decision, Whaitiri said: “In this place trust is really hard gained, and easily lost.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Meka Whaitiri, MP for Ikaroa Rāwhiti, confirmed her defection to Te Pāti Māori at Waipahu Marae, Hastings

“Tikanga Māori says you go back to your trusted sources, and I did that with my own whānau.”

Whaitiri said she had prioritised who she needed to let know, “and I did inform the president of the party”.

Asked: “Do you not trust the prime minister,” Whaitiri responded: “No, I trust my family.”

Hipkins said he had still not heard from Whaitiri.

“It’s unfortunate that she didn’t contact me and let me know what her thinking was, but ultimately that’s all water under the bridge now. She’s made her decision, she’s switched parties,” he told Breakfast.

“Obviously I disagree with that decision, but I’ve got much more important things to be focused on right at the moment.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, shown here at Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, says he has more important things to focus on than Whaitiri’s decision to switch allegiance.

Hipkins said he didn’t agree with comments from Whaitiri that she didn’t feel heard within the Labour Party.

“I went back through my messages, thinking ‘gosh, have I missed anything from her’, and at no point had she reached out to me indicating she had anything to say,” Hipkins said.

Labour would “vigorously” contest the Ikaroa Rāwhiti seat at this year’s general election. “It will ultimately be up to the people of Ikaroa Rāwhiti to make a judgement on whether or not her decision was justified or not,” Hipkins said.

The constituents of the electorate had supported Labour strongly in the past.

Whaitiri was asked if something about the policies of either Labour or Te Pāti Māori had led to her switch, but didn’t identify any particular policies.

Anna Whyte/Stuff Labour list MP Tamati Coffey talks about Meka Whaitiri swapping parties.

Māori would understand the “calling” and “beckoning” that led to her decision, she said. “Who we are as Māori, our tikanga, our whakapapa, and that’s what was calling me, and the timing was right for me and my whānau.”

Whaitiri rejected a suggestion from Labour Māori caucus co-chair Willie Jackson that she had probably wanted to be promoted into Cabinet, and that he hadn’t done enough to look after her.

“No. It’s not even about Willie, or my former colleagues. This ... is my journey. It’s my whakapapa, it’s my responsibility as a Māori to return back to a political movement that unashamedly is proud to be Māori.

“That’s my natural fit, and there was always going to come a time where I would transition back to who I am as a Māori.”

Her whānau had given 23 “long, loyal years of service to the Labour Party”. “We have done the right thing by ourselves, putting our whakapapa first, and I’m not going to apologise about that.”

Labour MP Shanan Halbert said Whaitiri had long-standing relationships with MPs in the Māori caucus, some of whom had been in Parliament for as long as she had.

“No doubt communication will take place over the next few days. But you know, as Māori I'm sure we will come together at some point, and it's good that Meka is back today.”