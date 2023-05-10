National and Act could form government, new Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll suggests

Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year. (First published 13/03/23)

National and ACT could win enough seats to form a new government, although the popularity of their party leaders has taken a dive, the latest Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll suggests.

Labour has fallen behind National, dropping to 33.8%. National landed at 35.6%. But ACT’s 3.2-point boost to 12.7% means it could form a government with National if the poll was reflected in the election. The poll suggests the parties would hold a combined 62 seats - enough to form a majority.

The Greens were relatively unchanged on 7.0%. The smaller parties were the Te Pāti Māori on 3.7% (+0.8 point), NZ First on 2.6% (no change), TOP on 1.7% (+0.9 point), New Conservative on 1.6% (-0.1 point), and Democracy NZ 0.3% (-1.3 points).

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins's net favourability score of +22% is 6 points lower when compared with last month, and down 11 points on his March peak of +33%.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour and Brooke van Velden during question time in the House of Representatives debating chamber.

Christopher Luxon’s score of -7% (-1 point) is at its lowest level since he became National Party leader in November 2021 while David Seymour is on -11% (-5 points).

Hipkins has a slight positive net favourability rating with National voters +7%, while Luxon has a score of -56% with Labour voters.

Among undecided voters, Hipkins has a positive net favourability of +30% while Christopher Luxon is on -26%. David Seymour is on -32%.

The pollsters also asked voters their favourability towards the two MPs at the centre of the 'crybaby' text scandal. Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick had a net favourability of -10% (-1 point on August 2022) while newly independent MP Elizabeth Kerekere had a score of -24%.

The Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll was conducted from Tuesday 2 to Sunday 7 May 2023. The median response was collected on Thursday 4 May 2023. The sample size was 1,000 eligible New Zealand voters 800 by phone and 200 by online panel. The sample selection for the phone panel is from those who are contactable on a landline or mobile phone selected at random from 15,000 nationwide phone numbers. The results are weighted to reflect the overall voting adult population in terms of gender, age, and area. Based on this sample of 1,000 respondents, the maximum sampling error (for a result of 50%) is +/- 3.1%, at the 95% confidence level