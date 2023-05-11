Grant Robertson delivers surprise $4 billion 'reprioritisation' and outlines spending intentions of 'no frills' Budget.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has revealed the Government has found $4 billion worth of savings and “reprioritisations” as he aims to strike a “balanced” approach to spending to see people through the hard times.

The Government has “re-doubled” its efforts to trim its spending as the economy cools, but will focus on meeting needs in health, education and housing in May’s Budget. “It simply has to come first,” he said in an address to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

The money is spread over four years, and will go towards agencies’ existing cost pressures.

"We will detail in full what makes up this number when the Budget is released, but to be clear, these savings have been found across a wide range of areas, some of which have been well publicised already,” he said.

”You will see a balanced approach that will also have an eye to a future of high wage, low emission economy that delivers economic security in good times and bad.”

The reprioritisation exercise has seen programmes such as the public media merger stopped, the clean car upgrade and social leasing schemes curtailed, and funding associated with the affordable water reforms and Covid-19 programmes, he said.

His speech touched on the pain points in the economy – a tight labour market, energy crisis, global supply chain issues and high inflation, much of which has to do with Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“More recently we have seen a number of extreme weather events that have brought the increasing impact of climate change to the forefront of our minds.”

As a result, next week’s Budget saw “hard trade-offs and difficult decisions”. However, he warned cutting spending more quickly would require cuts to core services.

“Going faster than we are in that track would require significant cuts to core services to austerity levels and would have long-term consequences for people and communities,” he said.

“I appreciate that not all of you will have agreed with every decision that I have taken as Finance Minister. But I do hope that people would credit me with always being upfront about the challenges that we are facing and what these difficult decisions mean for our future.”

Prime Minster Chris Hipkins has already said the May 18 Budget will focus on cyclone recovery and the cost of living pressures. He has promised “no major new” taxes like a wealth or capital gains tax. He gave a directive for ministers to cut any unnecessary spending in their portfolios in favour of “bread and butter” spending.

Robertson has also said the Government was doing its bit to restrain spending and “responsibly manage our finances” amid deteriorating economic conditions. This month’s budget would reflect that, he said, and required “tough choices”.

He has also warned the government’s books would take a hit as a result of the cooling economy.

However, National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis believes the Government will introduce a new tax, and last month claimed she knew Labour was discussing this at Cabinet.

She said the party “resents success” and was coming up with an “envy-driven tax-grab”.