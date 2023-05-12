No CGT on food, no monarchy, tax the rich: Te Pāti Māori's demands for coalition

A wealth tax, removing GST from food, and exiting the Five Eyes military spy pact with the US, UK, Canada and Australia are among the demands of Te Pāti Māori party president John Tamihere before the party will support a coalition government at the next election.

With Te Pāti Māori reaching 4.5 per cent in some polls, Tamihere said future governments would have to recognise they would be a “permanent party in government”.

While National have ruled out any deal with Te Pāti Māori, Tamihere did not, saying National’s previous dealings with Winston Peters and their continuing arrangement with ACT over the Epsom electorate seat showed how both main parties had an “insatiable appetite for power”.

Tamihere said Te Pāti Māori would sit on the cross-benches, decline any cabinet positions, and seek to “keep them honest”.

In a revealing in-depth interview, he said they would have a substantial list of demands for their support.

Those include some form of wealth tax - Tamihere said a capital gains tax made sense - a tax on so-called ‘ghost houses’ to help ease the shortage of rental stock and taking GST off food, to address growing inequality.

Tamihere said Te Pāti Māori also wanted “military neutrality”, saying New Zealand could be a “friend to everyone and an enemy to no one” with a military force that focused only on defending New Zealand and acting as a peacekeeper.

And he wanted a “grown-up conversation” about New Zealand’s relationship to the Monarchy, saying: “Camilla and bloody Charles are great for the Poms, but they’ve got nothing in common with me”.

He had similar comments about Three Waters, saying while Labour had handled it ineptly, reform was necessary and a proper discussion over co-governance was required.

John Cowpland/Stuff John Tamihere at Waipahu Marae, Hastings as Meka Whaitiri announces her defection from Labour.

Tamihere said he had conversations with other Labour MPs over defecting, indicating he had targeted one of the five Maori cabinet ministers, saying it “would've been helpful if one more person had a bit more courage and crossed as a cabinet minister”. Asked if that was foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta, he declined to identify the MP in question.

You can read John Tamihere’s full interview with Steve Kilgallon at The Post.