Chris Hipkins tells Māori Party to be 'careful' with policy demands

Te Pāti Māori has issued its list of coalition demands, but Prime Minister Chris Hipkins looks to be calling their bluff.

In an interview with The Post, Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere listed a range of “bottom lines” for any potential coalition negotiation, including exiting the Five Eyes spy alliance, wealth taxes, and the removal of GST from food.

In response, Hipkins said minor parties should be more realistic with their policy “bottom lines”.

“Smaller parties, I think, need to be careful with whatever they issue in terms of ‘bottom lines’ or they could find themselves simply not able to be part of any governing arrangement at all,” he said.

He said Labour would release its own “bottom lines” before October, to make clear what it was committing to this election.

On the Māori Party’s tax policies, which included introducing a capital gains tax, wealth tax, and a fee for landowners who left houses unoccupied, Hipkins said Labour would release its own tax policy ahead of the election.

“I will set out what our bottom lines are in the area around tax when I set out our tax policy,” he said.

In regard to leaving the Five Eyes, the prime minister said that would be a bad and risky idea. To withdraw from the intelligence alliance “would have potential consequences for Kiwis on a daily basis”, he said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the Māori Party demands are a very big ask.

This intelligence alliance, between New Zealand, the UK, Canada, US and Australia, was needed to protect the electricity grid, phone and Internet services, he said.

“I don't think it would be in New Zealand's best interests to withdraw from the Five Eyes.”

He said coalition demands from parties needed to be “proportionate to the size of the parties”.

The prospect of a Labour-Greens-Māori Party coalition led to a new catchphrase from National’s Christopher Luxon this week, who labelled the prospect the “coalition of chaos”.

Hipkins hit back at that on Friday, saying any National coalition would be just as – or more – chaotic.

“On current polling, they would also be in potentially a two, three, or even four-way arrangement with other political parties. So I think it sounds a little bit hollow,” Hipkins said.

As well as the tax and Five Eyes changes, Tamihere had called for a discussion on leaving the British Crown and greater focus on co-governance.