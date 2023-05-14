Why didn't 17 children come home safely from school?

Ngāti Kahu o Torongare representative Nicki Wakefield discussed the rāhui placed on Abbey Caves, or Kiore Taretare, and possibility for further restrictions.

OPINION: Matthew Brown​, 13 years old​.

Revan Naidoo​ and Joshua McNaught​, both 11​. Hamish Neal​, aged 15​, and Glenn Jopson​, 13​. Hayley North​, 13​, and Annabel Atkinson​, 11​.

Natasha Bray​, Portia McPhail​, Anthony Mulder​, Floyd Fernandes​, Tara Gregory​​, and Huan (Tom) Hsu, all 16​.

Stephen Kahukaka-Gedye​ and Felipe Melo​, and Jaden Chhayrann​, all 17​.

And now Karnin Petera, 15​.

In the last 23 years, these 17 children went to school and didn’t come home.

Their deaths are so much the sadder because on these outdoor trips and camps, children are meant to experience adventure, happiness, fun, and freedom. Instead, it became every family and school’s worst nightmare.

New Zealand has an appalling record of field-trip fatalities. Between 1978 and 1984, 10 children died on school outdoor programmes, doing activities like mountaineering, flying-fox, caving, falls, fishing and tramping.

New healthy and safety guidelines followed.

When the country underwent market liberalisation, and government involvement was reduced in education, the responsibility for student safety shifted to principals and school boards. Teachers and trustees were given legal (and moral) responsibilities to keep students safe.

Denise Piper/Stuff Flowers were laid at the Abbey Caves, where a year 11 boy lost his life on Tuesday.

Around the turn of the millennium, there was a spate of drownings. Nine-year-old Stephen Hawkey​ died in an Auckland school camp swimming hole.

His mother said the school failed to watch him. No-one was prosecuted.

Revan Naidoo​ also died after being found at the bottom of a swimming hole, along with the body of Joshua McNaught​, in Kauaeranga Valley​, near Thames. They, too, were on school camp.

A coroner found there weren’t enough adults to supervise. No-one was prosecuted.

The previous week, two special needs students, Glenn Jopson and Hamish Neal, drowned in the Waihao River​ on a class trip. No-one was prosecuted, although their mothers reached a confidential settlement for damages from the school.

More guidelines followed. Some people warned it would be the death of school outings (or ‘EOTC -education outside the classroom’ in official-ese).

Annabel Atkinson and Hayley North died on a canoeing trip in October 2001. No-one was prosecuted.

More guidelines followed – and a professional development package for staff. Outdoor education activities would be abandoned, some people warned, especially worried that parents were worried to complete four forms.

A coroner suggested the guidelines be clearer and provide an appropriate ratio of instructors to pupils. It was a guideline too far for the education ministry. Officials put the onus back on schools to make a judgement about instructor numbers for specific trips.

Stuff Portia McPhail, Anthony Mulder, Tara Gregory, Natasha Bray, Floyd Fernandes, all 16, Huan (Tom) Hsu, 17, and their teacher Anthony McClean drowned in the Mangatepopo Gorge.

Then came Mangatepopo​. In Karnin Petera’s​ death last week there are horrible echoes of that tragedy in which six pupils​ and their teacher​ were swept to their deaths.

Two alerts – a heavy rain warning and a severe thunderstorm watch – were in place when the group entered the gorge, near Tongariro.

Fifteen years later, parents are again grieving, after a group of 15 Whangārei Boys' High School senior staff, pupils and two teachers got into trouble during a severe storm.

More guidelines followed Mangatepopo in 2009. (The outdoor pursuits centre was prosecuted, fined $40,000 and ordered to make $440,000 in reparations to the families.)

The guidelines did not save Stephen Kahukaka-Gedye​ and Felipe Melo​, swept into the sea along with their instructor three years later on a rock-climbing traverse at Paritutu Rock​. No-one was prosecuted.

Those guidelines were updated in 2016, and 2018.

123rf People feared safety guidelines would spell the end of ‘education outside the classroom’.

There was also the Vulnerable Children's Act in 2014, and new health and safety legislation the following year (people said that would definitely put a stop to field trips).

Jaden Chhayrann​ still died in 2020​, caught in a rip while going for a swim on a geography trip. Melville High School avoided prosecution by paying his family more than $100,000 in compensation.

And last week Karnin Petera​ died alone, trapped by rising floodwaters in a cave where he should never have been.

No doubt there will be more guidelines. And more children will die on school-trip tragedies.

It’s difficult to understand an education system that will ban the sale of fizzy pop from tuck shops and police what a parent puts in a lunch box – but fail to insist that a teenager returns home safely from a class trip.